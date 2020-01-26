C&L's Late Night Music Club With Johannes Brahms (Stephen Hough, Piano)

Stephen Hough plays Brahms.

Hough's new album of Brahms final piano works has just been named Gramophone Magazine's recording of the month.

“Nobility and intimacy: Hough plays late Brahms with an affecting intimacy that gives the feeling of sitting beside him at the piano.” Michelle Assay, @GramophoneMag - I couldn’t agree more. A special CD. @houghhough https://t.co/fR5STBZGEV — Timothy G. Weir, APR (@TimothyGWeir) January 13, 2020

What are you listening to this evening?