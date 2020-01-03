Entertainment
C&L's Late Nite Music Club With The Eddy Current Suppression Ring

Back into the musical magnetic fields!
By Dale Merrill

It's been close to a decade since Melbourne, Australia's Eddy Current Suppression Ring last released an album. During their hiatus members kept busy, especially Mikey Young, the band's guitar player. Forming and producing a ton of great bands in his homeland kept him really busy and it seemed another album from ECSR was unlikely.

Then, what seemed outta nowhere, the band's fourth All in Good Time dropped on the world late last month. From the album "Our Quiet Whisper" has got fans of the band rejoicing about their antsy and minimalist blare.

What are you listening to tonight?


