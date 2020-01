On this day, January 24th in 1935, the beer can was "born."

Made of steel and weighing around 4 ounces, these robust vessels (which your needed a churchkey with a piercer to open) were introduced when the Gottfried Krueger Brewing Company became the first to sell beer in a can.

The innovation led to inspiring many, many honky-tonk songs such as the one tonight.

What are you listening to tonight?