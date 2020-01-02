C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Syd Barrett

This week marks the 50th anniversary of the release of The Madcap Laughs, the debut album by Pink Floyd's original frontman Syd Barrett.

Sessions for the album were sporadic, beginning in mid-1968 and other sessions in April and July 1969. In total, five different producers were given credit for their work on the record. Upon it's time of release in the UK in January of 1970, it did not sell well. It wasn't until 1974 that the album was released in North America, when it was paired with Syd's second solo set, Barrett, as a double LP.

In June of 1970, Syd gave his one and only performance as a solo artist. Backed by the Floyd's David Gilmour and drummer Jerry Shirley, Syd put down his guitar and walked off stage after the fourth song, never to play in front of a crowd ever again.

What are you listening to tonight?