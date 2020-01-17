Entertainment
Read time: 0 minutes
Comments

C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Zurich Cloud Motors

A gasoline powered cumulus
By Dale Merrill

Providence, RI's based Zurich Cloud Motors are one of those bands that are tricky to pin down in one generic category or another.

To describe them as punk rock is the probably the most likely and easiest because they often can knock out straight up buzzsaw noise and speed but there's always something wobbly, off kilter and usual about their sound. Their 2019 release, Trail Of No Return, made it to my favorite releases of the year list (you can check that out here) and they're already kicking off 2020 with some enigmatical din.

What are you listening to tonight?

Winter Donation Drive

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Via PayPal:
Donate
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.