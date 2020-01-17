C&L's Late Nite Music Club With Zurich Cloud Motors

Providence, RI's based Zurich Cloud Motors are one of those bands that are tricky to pin down in one generic category or another.

To describe them as punk rock is the probably the most likely and easiest because they often can knock out straight up buzzsaw noise and speed but there's always something wobbly, off kilter and usual about their sound. Their 2019 release, Trail Of No Return, made it to my favorite releases of the year list (you can check that out here) and they're already kicking off 2020 with some enigmatical din.

What are you listening to tonight?