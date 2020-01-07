Colbert On Iran: 'This Is What's Been Keeping You Up At Night For Three Years'

Colbert via Deadline:

“This is it, folks,” Colbert said. “This is what’s been keeping you up at night the last three years. It wasn’t the baggy suits, it wasn’t ‘covfefe‘ — it was [Trump’s] ability to wage war with no understanding of the consequences. And no one can stop him.”

Just when things threatened to get heavy, Colbert added: “Also, congratulations to Awkwafina for snagging a Globe for Best Actress. Well deserved!”

He then went on to talk about the Middle East situation, including a segment titled, “America at Whaaa? Crisis with Iran in Irag About Iran.”