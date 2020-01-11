Politics
Doug Collins' Apology Pisses Off The Rank-And-File Rage Junkies

The problem isn't Trump. The problem isn't members of Congress who cling to Trump. The problem is their voters.
By Steve M.
Do I accept this apology? Sure.

I accept it -- but Collins's right-wing commenters don't. They're angry because he apologized.

The problem isn't Trump. The problem isn't members of Congress who cling to Trump. The problem is voters who've been told for decades by their favorite right-wing media outlets that Democrats are evil America-haters, and who are morally certain that's true.

This problem won't be solved when Trump leaves office, or when Rupert Murdoch dies. This is a message that keeps Republican voters loyal -- at a cost to America.

I don't know why Collins apologized. I know he's pondering a Senate race in increasingly purple Georgia. I'm glad he believes that he went too far. The problem is, he didn't go far enough for his voters.

Published with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog

