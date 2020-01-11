Doug Collins' Apology Pisses Off The Rank-And-File Rage Junkies

Do I accept this apology? Sure.

I accept it -- but Collins's right-wing commenters don't. They're angry because he apologized.

Never apologize to the mob. NEVER — Ludwig von Mises (@LudwigMises3) January 10, 2020

But they are. They love terrorists and citizens of foreign nations more than US Citizens. Their words and policies make it clear. — Andrew ‘BUILD THE WALL’ White 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@caspias) January 10, 2020

STOP APOLOGIZING!!! Republicans need a backbone! — DigitalSoldier⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kfr0329) January 10, 2020

They’re in love with people that they refuse to call terrorists — Mario 🇺🇸🇮🇹✝️ (@lanzaootsie) January 10, 2020

In love with? Maybe not.

Sympathize with? Definitely. — 👮‍♀️ Mrs Stacey ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Piglet_scooter) January 10, 2020

Don't back off! It is clear the Democrats favor the terrorists over our own Country. This is not even debatable. — RhonnMarney (@RhonnMarney) January 10, 2020

I do, in fact they probably fund them — Bar🐝me🇺🇸 (@1960barbie) January 10, 2020

Well they certainly treat terrorist, better than POTUS. — Aaron Michael (@AaronMi33409871) January 10, 2020

Never apologize for speaking the truth and never bend a knee to the outrage mob — Kendra - Text TRUMP to 88022 (@kmira007) January 10, 2020

No need to apologize! Actions speak louder than words! We the people KNOW they ( the Democrats ) love terrorist AND any other person or country more than America! They only stay here because they think they have power & relevance here. Hopefully that is becoming less true.❤️🇺🇸 — Zina Wilson (@ZinaWilson3) January 10, 2020

Democrats are in love with power & money. If being sympathetic to a terrorist will convince people Orange man bad....that's what they will do. 2 Timothy 3:1-5

But realize this, that in the last days difficult times will come. For men will be lovers of self, lovers of money, — Sandi Timmons (@SandiTimmons2) January 10, 2020

Never apologize to the corrupt lib mob! They gave Iran access to billions of dollars knowing they would use $ toward expanding their influence and wave of terror. The left mourned the death of this radical terrorist like he was a celebrity. They’re not on the side of America.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Deplorable Texan (@jbird1032002) January 10, 2020

Never give socialists what they want it's all optics to them they will never relent until America is no more... — Survivalist Mind (@SurvivalistM) January 10, 2020

Stop apologizing you woose! — Marine03 (@feingold32) January 10, 2020

The problem isn't Trump. The problem isn't members of Congress who cling to Trump. The problem is voters who've been told for decades by their favorite right-wing media outlets that Democrats are evil America-haters, and who are morally certain that's true.

This problem won't be solved when Trump leaves office, or when Rupert Murdoch dies. This is a message that keeps Republican voters loyal -- at a cost to America.

I don't know why Collins apologized. I know he's pondering a Senate race in increasingly purple Georgia. I'm glad he believes that he went too far. The problem is, he didn't go far enough for his voters.

Published with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog