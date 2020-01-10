Politics
Rep. Doug Collins Tweets Apology For Offensive Comments Right After Defending Them On Fox News

Rep. Doug Collins (D-GA) vigorously defended his highly offensive comments about Democrats being "in love with terrorists" on Fox News just before he apologized in a series of tweets.
2 hours ago by Karoli Kuns
After taking a verbal beating from Preet Bharara and others, Collins went on Fox News and vigorously defended his comments, saying he would not apologize for his remarks. When asked by Bill Hemmer about his comments, Collins first defended them by saying that he was "frustrated" since he saw the devastation terrorists like Soleimani left behind when he was in Iraq in 2008.

Hemmer zeroed in on the part that was most offensive: Collins' claim that "Democrats are in love with terrorists."

"I think their actions are betraying them at this point," Collins replied before taking off on a fast rant.

"Do all of them love terrorists? No," he blustered. "The issue that we have here is that the fact that they won't acknowledge that he was a terrorist, they won't acknowledge the fact that this was a good thing for the world for Soleimani to be taken out. And from my perspective that needs to be called out. If they would start calling him a terrorist and stop saying our President assassinated him -- that's accusing the president of a crime. That's not been talked about a lot," he said, all in one breath, as Collins does.

There's more, but it's all blather. Here's the thing. Just after that appearance, he tiptoed onto Twitter and began to tweet.

I think Collins should be making a fresh appearance on Fox News to display his newly-minted contrition, or else he should just delete those tweets.

