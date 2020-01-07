Ex-Fox Reporter Courtney Friel: Married Trump Invited Me To His Office ‘For A Kiss’

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen former Fox News reporter Courtney Friel but she’s out with a new memoir that contains a tidbit about P***y Grabber In Chief Donald Trump hitting on her while she still worked at Fox.

She says Trump told her she was “the hottest one at Fox News” and called her office line a few weeks after she mentioned an interest in working as a judge on his Miss USA beauty pageant. “Though he said I couldn’t be a judge since I worked at a different network, he did ask me about my career goals and complimented my work at FNC,” Friel, 39, wrote in a sneak peek of her book shared with the Daily News. “Then, out of nowhere, he said: ‘You should come up to my office sometime, so we can kiss,’” Friel claimed.

Friel says she told Trump they were both married and quickly ended the call.

But she also said the experience makes her “infuriated” when she hears Trump call the women who have accused him of sexual harassment liars. "I totally believe them,” she reportedly says in the book, “Tonight At 10: Kicking Booze and Breaking News.”

Oh, and Friel says her then-officemate and now former Fox News reporter Rick Folbaum overheard the conversation:

This is just one tiny story in my book that will hopefully help people get sober. Btw- as I say in the book, my office mate ⁦@RickFolbaum⁩ was right there with me during the call. https://t.co/rSAWEAAY4F — Courtney Friel (@courtneyfriel) January 3, 2020

It's rather disappointing, however, that Friel waited until she had a book to sell before coming forward with this information.

Kriel is now an anchor at KTLA and it's unclear when this incident occurred.

