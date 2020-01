Just so you don't miss any of it, the above video was compiled by Media Matters, showing all 22 SECONDS of the live coverage Fox News gave to the impeachment trial on Thursday night primetime.

This from the network that had plenty of time to air full days of congressional hearings into Hillary's emails.

This from the network that spent almost three hours promoting a Michael Bay Benghazi movie.



And don't get me started about Benghazi in general.

Fox News is an American disinformation project.