Martha McSally Pleads For Outside Groups To Save Her

The embattled Arizona Senator can't coordinate with outside groups, but "prays for them every day", to send air support like an A-10, referring to the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt, to save her as her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly, is far outdistancing in fundraising.

McSally was appointed to the US Senate after John McCain died.

Source: Arizona Mirror

WASHINGTON — Sen. Martha McSally, who’s in one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country, is encouraging outside groups to run ads defending her position on health care, according to audio obtained by the Arizona Mirror.

During a December conversation with Republicans in Legislative District 11, McSally expressed frustration with a barrage of ads against her and insisted she wants to protect health care for people with pre-existing conditions. Her comments came as polls show she’ll likely face a tight race against retired astronaut Mark Kelly, the presumptive Democratic nominee for the Senate seat.

“Look, the attack ads are a lie,” she said when asked whether she supports people with pre-existing conditions getting access to health insurance. The ads have assailed her vote opposing an effort to overturn a Trump administration policy that allows states to ignore certain requirements of the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act.

McSally said at the GOP gathering, “We don’t have the resources to fight. If I went up on TV right now, my campaign coffers would be empty. If we’re going to fight back with a TV ad, it’s going to cost us millions of dollars.”

Kelly has outraised McSally so far in his bid to unseat her. The next round of fundraising reports is due to be released later this month.

McSally suggested last month that outside groups should pitch in to help.

“We need close air support to show up. There’s outside groups. We can’t talk to them. We can’t invite them, but we pray for them every day. We need conservative outside groups, you know, to wake up, and get involved, and start muddying up the landscape a little bit, so I’m not just sitting here taking incoming and not having any A-10s show up, you know overhead, to help me out.”