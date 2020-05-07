The Lincoln Project Shreds Martha McSally In New Ad

With any luck at all, Democrat Mark Kelly will soon start pulling away in the race for the senate seat from Arizona, and one less vermin will be in office.

I'm not sure which is more effective, the standard 30-second spot, seen above, or the strange 6-second one seen below. The ad is simply titled Why, as in why would you vote for someone who works for Donald Trump? Simple and effective messaging.

Source: The Hill

The Lincoln Project, a Republican super PAC partly run by George Conway, is targeting GOP Sen. Martha McSally (Ariz.) in a new attack ad, its first major foray into down-ballot races after a string of videos targeting President Trump. The group, whose national profile has skyrocketed amid a longstanding public spat with Trump, accused McSally of being too close with the president and shirking the bipartisanship for which her predecessors garnered praise. “Martha McSally is no John McCain. She’s no Barry Goldwater. Martha McSally doesn’t deserve their seat in the U.S. Senate,” a male narrator reads in the six-second clip. “Martha McSally has tarnished the strong and powerful leadership that came before her. People like John McCain and Barry Goldwater have worked tirelessly for Arizonans and Martha McSally has only worked for Donald Trump,” Jennifer Horn, co-founder of The Lincoln Project, added in a press release.

And the minimalist short version.