Mark Kelly Far Outdistancing Martha McSally In Fundraising

The former astronaut now has nearly twice the cash that McSally has.
By Ed Scarce
Image from: AZ Daily Star

If you were wondering what's up with Martha McSally and her staged pouty outrage against a CNN reporter a couple of days ago, it's this: she needs cash. Lots and lots of cash. Without it, there's a good chance she'll lose a senate seat in red-state Arizona.

Source: Associated Press

Democratic challenger Mark Kelly has again topped Arizona Republican Sen. Martha McSally’s fundraising in one of the top 2020 Senate races, according to numbers released by both campaigns Tuesday.

Kelly, a retired astronaut, raised $6.3 million in the fourth quarter and had $13.6 million in the bank at the end of 2019, according to his campaign. He’s led McSally in fundraising since announcing his Senate bid nearly a year ago.

McSally’s campaign said she raised $4 million during the last three months of the year and had $7.6 million in the bank.

