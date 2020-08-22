Politics
Martha McSally Asks Her Supporters To 'Fast A Meal' So That They Can Donate

(KPHO) Down in the polls and behind in fundraising, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is telling her supporters to "fast a meal" and donate the money to her campaign instead.
By Ed Scarce
4 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Arizona's ridiculous (temporary) senator turns to more unconventional fundraising. But I suppose desperate times require desperate measures or something. McSally keeps slipping further and further behind in the polls to Democrat Mark Kelly.

Source: KPHO

Down in the polls and behind in fundraising, Arizona Sen. Martha McSally is telling her supporters to "fast a meal" and donate the money to her campaign instead.

The Republican senator made the request at a recent event in northern Arizona, where she told the audience that she needs more money to keep pace with her Democratic opponent, Mark Kelly.

"We're doing our part to catch up, you know, to get our message out. But it takes resources. So, anybody can give, I'm not ashamed to ask, to invest. If you can give a dollar, five dollars, if you can fast a meal and give what that would be," McSally told her audience on an audio recording obtained by Arizona's Family.
[...]
In a statement, a spokeswoman for the campaign said in part, "This is a dumb non-story about a candidate making a joke on the stump."

Sure. Whatever.

Arizona can do so much better than this weirdo. Support Captain Mark Kelly.

