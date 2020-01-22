Misc
alicublog - have a rightwing MLKKK Day!

Crooked Timber - climate change and the death of libertarianism;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - McConnell's 'See no Evil' impeachment rules;

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: Tony Perkins is at it again...

Hullabaloo (the new!) - reputational hara-kiri on the Trump team;

