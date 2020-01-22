alicublog - have a rightwing MLKKK Day!

Crooked Timber - climate change and the death of libertarianism;

Diane Ravitch's Blog - McConnell's 'See no Evil' impeachment rules;

Holy Bullies and Headless Monsters: Tony Perkins is at it again...

Hullabaloo (the new!) - reputational hara-kiri on the Trump team;

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and asks, if you're not listening to the Mueller She Wrote podcast, why not?

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!