Russians Hacked Into...Wait For It...Burisma

Gee, I wonder what they might have possibly been searching for in the files of the company Trump is trying to use to smear Hunter Biden.
By Aliza Worthington
Well, well, well.

Russian hackers certainly are busy during our election seasons, aren't they? The New York Times is reporting that Trump's favorite computer whizzes from a certain Communist country have hacked into the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

Yes, THAT Burisma. The one on whose board Hunter Biden sat, and the one on which Trump wanted dirt from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky.

When, you ask? Oh, no significance to the timing, really. Just back in November, when talk of impeachment got real.

According to The NYT,

It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

My guess is they found bupkis. Otherwise, we'd have heard about it immediately and constantly. According to the smarties on Twitter, though — and history, really — that doesn't mean they won't manufacture something.

