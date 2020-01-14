Russians Hacked Into...Wait For It...Burisma

Well, well, well.

Russian hackers certainly are busy during our election seasons, aren't they? The New York Times is reporting that Trump's favorite computer whizzes from a certain Communist country have hacked into the Ukrainian gas company, Burisma.

Yes, THAT Burisma. The one on whose board Hunter Biden sat, and the one on which Trump wanted dirt from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinsky.

When, you ask? Oh, no significance to the timing, really. Just back in November, when talk of impeachment got real.

According to The NYT,

It is not yet clear what the hackers found, or precisely what they were searching for. But the experts say the timing and scale of the attacks suggest that the Russians could be searching for potentially embarrassing material on the Bidens — the same kind of information that Mr. Trump wanted from Ukraine when he pressed for an investigation of the Bidens and Burisma, setting off a chain of events that led to his impeachment.

My guess is they found bupkis. Otherwise, we'd have heard about it immediately and constantly. According to the smarties on Twitter, though — and history, really — that doesn't mean they won't manufacture something.

You probably saw this season 3 plot twist coming-Russia hacked Burisma, where Hunter Biden was on the board, after the Trump scandal broke & likely looking for negative info on Biden. https://t.co/QDhUTcnq5X — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 13, 2020

DNC 2.0. To protect Trump the GRU will manufacture & insert Black propaganda, fake emails in a data base Burisma emails to implicate Biden & support Trump. They don’t care if you believe it ... it’s all to get Trump to believe it. He’ll destroy America to win. #NoGreaterTraitor https://t.co/LgZeAwa9fK — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) January 14, 2020

Of course the Russians hacked Burisma, the Ukrainian gas company where Hunter Biden worked. How else would Trump come up with new propaganda to attack Biden with? He can’t use the President of the Ukraine anymore, too risky. — Mystery Solvent (@MysterySolvent) January 14, 2020