Trump's Press Secretary Says Schiff Has 'A Mental Issue'

Instead of saying "head on a pike," Donald Trump tweeted that Adam Schiff had not "paid the price... for what he has done to our country!"

Mobster.

Howie Kurtz asked White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Fox (of course) if this is a threat.

HOWIE KURTZ: That sounds like a vague threat. STEPHANIE GRISHAM: I disagree. People put meanings behind what he said. The president speaks in a very unique way, he’s a counter-puncher, he’s saying what it’s on his mind. KURTZ: What does he mean Schiff "hasn’t paid the price?” GRISHAM: I haven’t talked to him about it yet.

Grisham routinely comes to interviews with this exact lack of preparation. It's very Kellyanne of her.

She went on with this whopper:

GRISHAM: Quite frankly it seems like he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hours. He’s obsessed with this president and trying to take him down.

How many times has Trump tweeted about Schiff, Stephanie?

How very professional of her. 🙄 — Katbro (@katbrolv79) January 26, 2020

Trump’s obsessive / compulsive need to tweet slander, threats and sensitive national security issues is more than a “Mental Issue” — Cece (@AolCRAFT) January 26, 2020

If you think that criticism of the president means I have some sort of mental issue, then it is not me that has unhealthy views of the president. — David Vauhn (@Kythtrid) January 27, 2020

And then of course the news about Bolton's book came out. Sad!