Trump's Press Secretary Says Schiff Has 'A Mental Issue'

Instead of saying "head on a pike," Donald Trump tweeted that Adam Schiff had not "paid the price... for what he has done to our country!"
Mobster.
Howie Kurtz asked White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham on Fox (of course) if this is a threat.
STEPHANIE GRISHAM: I disagree. People put meanings behind what he said. The president speaks in a very unique way, he’s a counter-puncher, he’s saying what it’s on his mind.
KURTZ: What does he mean Schiff "hasn’t paid the price?”
GRISHAM: I haven’t talked to him about it yet.
Grisham routinely comes to interviews with this exact lack of preparation. It's very Kellyanne of her.
She went on with this whopper:
How many times has Trump tweeted about Schiff, Stephanie?
And then of course the news about Bolton's book came out. Sad!