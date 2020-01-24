WATCH: These CSpan Callers Got Everyone's Attention

More people than usual are watching CSpan this week -- their gavel-to-gavel coverage of the impeachment trial is what the network lives to do.

So when the hearing was over CSpan2 switched over to callers. Back to back "John in Charlottesville North Carolina" and "Annie in Eugene Oregon" got everyone's attention.

John called Trump IMPOTUS and started to cry over what is happening to our democracy.

Annie in Oregon said after this week she is embarrassed to be a registered Republican and that yes, right matters.

Tweets ensued.

Yo, the best part of the #ImpeachmentTrials so far has been John from Charlotte who just called @cspan, named Trump the IMPOTUS, and started crying. — kristinky (@kristinky) January 24, 2020

Viewer on C-Span call-in just broke down crying after saying he's so upset by what he's witnessing.



They had to flip to the next line.#ImpeachmentTrials — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 24, 2020