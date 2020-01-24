Politics
WATCH: These CSpan Callers Got Everyone's Attention

John in Charlotte cried for our democracy and Annie in Oregon said she was embarrassed to be a registered Republican.
By Frances Langum
More people than usual are watching CSpan this week -- their gavel-to-gavel coverage of the impeachment trial is what the network lives to do.

So when the hearing was over CSpan2 switched over to callers. Back to back "John in Charlottesville North Carolina" and "Annie in Eugene Oregon" got everyone's attention.

John called Trump IMPOTUS and started to cry over what is happening to our democracy.

Annie in Oregon said after this week she is embarrassed to be a registered Republican and that yes, right matters.

Tweets ensued.

