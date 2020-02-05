Former GOP Congressman: 'Every Senate Republican Was An Absolute Chickensh*t'

During an appearance on MSNBC's Hardball, Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) had harsh words for his fellow Republicans, going so far as to call Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump "chickenshit."

Chris Matthews asked him directly whether the "safe vote" was for acquittal, even with all the evidence Trump did what he was accused of.

"I don't think so," he replied. "Most of the people understand we didn't have a trial, a fair trial."

"But every single Senate Republican was an absolute chickenshit -- they put party before country."

This follows a thread he posted on Twitter a couple of days ago about his experience speaking in Iowa.

I spoke in front of 3,000 Iowa Republicans last night. It was like a MAGA rally. I told them we needed a President who doesn’t lie all the time. The crowd booed me. I told them we needed a President who wasn’t indecent & cruel. The crowd booed me. 1/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

I told them we needed a President who doesn’t care only about himself. The crowd booed me. I told them the Republican Party needed to do some real soul searching. The crowd booed me. 2/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

Here's some video of that, courtesy of a Trumper in the room.

I told them that, because of Trump, young people, women, and people of color want nothing to do with the Republican Party. The crowd booed me. I told them I’m a pro life, pro gun, secure the border conservative, but we need a President who is decent and represents everyone. 3/ — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 4, 2020

I know Walsh is doing a lot of this because he, too, is a narcissist who is looking to put some attention on him. I think he sincerely believes that he is fighting the good fight, and so he is. And he's right. Every one of those Senators was a chickenshit.

I do think it's interesting that MSNBC just skated right over that epithet while they have in the past suspended commentators and others for far less egregious language. Just ask Marcy Wheeler or Marco Moulitsas or Joan Walsh about that.

Still, he is right.