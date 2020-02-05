Media Bites
Former GOP Congressman: 'Every Senate Republican Was An Absolute Chickensh*t'

Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) had choice words for Republican senators, FCC rules be damned.
By Karoli Kuns
During an appearance on MSNBC's Hardball, Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) had harsh words for his fellow Republicans, going so far as to call Republican senators who voted to acquit Trump "chickenshit."

Chris Matthews asked him directly whether the "safe vote" was for acquittal, even with all the evidence Trump did what he was accused of.

"I don't think so," he replied. "Most of the people understand we didn't have a trial, a fair trial."

"But every single Senate Republican was an absolute chickenshit -- they put party before country."

This follows a thread he posted on Twitter a couple of days ago about his experience speaking in Iowa.

Here's some video of that, courtesy of a Trumper in the room.

I know Walsh is doing a lot of this because he, too, is a narcissist who is looking to put some attention on him. I think he sincerely believes that he is fighting the good fight, and so he is. And he's right. Every one of those Senators was a chickenshit.

I do think it's interesting that MSNBC just skated right over that epithet while they have in the past suspended commentators and others for far less egregious language. Just ask Marcy Wheeler or Marco Moulitsas or Joan Walsh about that.

Still, he is right.

