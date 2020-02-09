Fox Smears LTC Vindman As A 'Chow Thief' And 'Spotlight Ranger'

More heads on a pike for anyone that dared to defy Trump and tell the truth to Congress during the House impeachment hearings. The hosts of Fox & Friends brought on a military veteran this Sunday to go after the highly decorated Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman and smear him for supposedly being a selfish attention-seeker that they tried to "peer out" during his time in Army Ranger School now that Vindman has been ousted from the NSC in retaliation for testifying by Trump.

This is a claim that was first made on Twitter by so-called men's rights activist and conspiracy theorist Mike Cernovich, who accused Vindman of being a "lazy chow thief" but said he didn't want to "out his sources."

During Ranger School, LTC Vindman kept getting low peer ratings because “he was lazy and a chow thief,” a Ranger School classmate of Vindman has said.



Battalion Rangers wanted him out, said he was POS.



It seems Fox managed to track down someone to attack Vindman with an aid and assist from host Pete Hegseth. According to Petry's Wikipedia page and a profile at the Office of the Command Historian, he was training to be a Ranger from 1999-2000, but he's certainly willing to pass along hearsay info from the likes of Mike Cernovich from the Ranger class of September, 2003 anyway: