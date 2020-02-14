Friday News Dump: What Do Warren And Howard Dean Have In Common? And Other News

A little history lesson about why Elizabeth Warren seems to have disappeared from the airwaves:

On December 1, 2003, Howard Dean was ahead by twenty points in the polls when he appeared on Hardball with Chris Matthews and said, "We're going to break up the giant media enterprises." [...] By mid-December, the news divisions of the four major television networks were reporting as fact that Dean was unelectable. The print media echoed the theme; on December 17, the Washington Post printed a front-page story that posited Dean could not win the presidency. The Post quickly followed up with an onslaught of articles and editorials reasserting that claim. Before the month was over, Dean's lack of electability had been highlighted in The New York Times, the Wall Street Journal, the Boston Globe, the Chicago Tribune, the Los Angeles Times, and every other major paper in the United States.

Fast forward to August 2019. What did Elizabeth Warren say?

Elizabeth Warren Raises ‘Serious Concerns’ Over CBS-Viacom Merger

In October 2019:

Zuckerberg Calls Elizabeth Warren an ‘Existential’ Threat to Facebook in Leaked Audio

In December 2019:

Elizabeth Warren’s antitrust bill would dramatically enhance government control over the biggest US companies



Don't let media monopolies deter your vote by talking about who's electable, because they have their own agenda. Vote for the person you actually want as president.

Now, back to the insanity!

“In particular, ‘They change reality to suit themselves in their own mind.’ Although Trump ‘lies because of his sociopathic tendencies,’ telling falsehoods to fool others, ... he also lies to himself, to protect himself from narcissistic injury.”https://t.co/WdljZPm2nW — George Conway (@gtconway3d) October 17, 2019

President Trump now admits he sent Rudy Giuliani to Ukraine to find damaging information on his political opponents, despite denying it during impeachment https://t.co/n9hjzVSLwC pic.twitter.com/WZHZbgLLHq — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) February 14, 2020

Latest from @aseitzwald: "As Democrats survey their field, they see seven candidates, each with an Achilles' heel that makes it difficult to see who could consolidate support anytime soon." https://t.co/OsZWwzEmyK via @nbcnews — Catherine Kim (@CatherineKimNY) February 14, 2020

JUST IN: US military preparing for potential coronavirus pandemic: report https://t.co/Ckfb892DlG pic.twitter.com/F2CMCfQSbG — The Hill (@thehill) February 14, 2020

Kaepernick Publishing was founded to create opportunities for Black and Brown writers, authors, and creators to control their narratives and retain ownership. I am excited to announce the multi-project collaboration between myself, @KaepernickPub & @audible_com pic.twitter.com/ymwqXurTro — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) February 13, 2020

I DIDN'T MEAN *MY* FREEDOM OF MOVEMENT https://t.co/Vpij69ylEX — Kieran Healy (@kjhealy) February 14, 2020

Why does the ⁦@washingtonpost⁩ take this seriously? Why repeat the line Barr is feeding you, as if this is somehow genuine? We expect so much more of our free press. https://t.co/L6a123Wcrm — Joe Cirincione (@Cirincione) February 14, 2020

Climate change must be part of our strategy to take back the White House. https://t.co/lIMvUg6XmK — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) February 13, 2020

Was just told by one of my contacts that the actual reason why Hope Hicks is being brought back to the WH is due to Trump’s declining mental state. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) February 13, 2020

Just came across this (again) in FOIA files...White House staffers drank $1,000 worth of liquor at Mar-a-Lago, @realdonaldtrump’s club.

Reader, the taxpayers paid! pic.twitter.com/fYonJTjPk3 — David Fahrenthold (@Fahrenthold) February 13, 2020

Agree: " If that’s true, that would in some ways be worse: It would mean that the department has become so attentive to the president’s political preferences that it is willing to cross the political divide uninstructed."https://t.co/cacpCxlIwD — Harry Litman (@harrylitman) February 14, 2020

I agree with this. I teach a merit badge and last year young students actually cried in my session. Broke my heart.

Two largest teachers unions call for schools to revise or end active shooter drills - https://t.co/ddOvOKANZz https://t.co/m8QJ7cRxwc via @GoogleNews — ~ kiddle (for Warren) (@kiddle) February 14, 2020

Fmr Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch gets almost a minute long standing ovation when receiving award for her “excellence in the conduct of diplomacy.” I’m still clapping for the Ambassador right now. pic.twitter.com/h8d1OGfB8L — Scott Dworkin (@funder) February 13, 2020

I’ve decided to accept a job in the Trump Administration, duties will include glam squad scheduling for Ivanka, chopping Adderall and Valtrex runs and standing guard outside Jared’s office door when his ‘trainer’ visits. Basically same gig as ‘Apprentice’ days. @realDonaldTrump — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 13, 2020

Some Californians have received "2020 Congressional District Census" questionnaires—but they were actually RNC mailers. Ploys like this increase confusion and distrust, when the census already struggles against disinformation. I called on the Census Director to do something. pic.twitter.com/8oE5wCv4L1 — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 13, 2020

These guys used brute force to create every possible melody across 12 notes, in a major key, spanning one octave, then fixed them in MIDI. They claim #copyright (registration in progress). But do I have access?? https://t.co/ouWer7VVRr — kristelia (@kristelia) February 12, 2020

The House *PASSED* a Public Option. It was killed in the Senate by Lieberman. Then Kennedy died & a Republican won his seat. Since the Senate version w/out the PO had passed before Kennedy died, the Dems had no choice but to go with that. That's not a "failure of negotiation". https://t.co/wf4nBXLBcf — Charles Gaba (@charles_gaba) February 14, 2020

2 years after the fatal Parkland shooting that claimed 17 lives and launched a national youth-led gun safety movement, families and students affected by the attack are speaking out pic.twitter.com/rkCJYdhYad — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 7, 2020

Here’s a compelling, comprehensive piece by ⁦@michelleinbklyn⁩ about Stone’s crimes, including his death threat to @credico2016, and AG Barr’s attempt to turn the DOJ into the DOPV - Department of Presidential Vendettas. https://t.co/Z2ecy4EDvo — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) February 14, 2020

“This didn't impact the game.” Houston Astros owner Jim Crane addresses sign stealing scandal https://t.co/HdVPiqHjI3 pic.twitter.com/8JbvNm2KVT — TIME (@TIME) February 14, 2020

Democratic primary candidates are arguing over intricate policy details they'll never implement is pointless. My latest: https://t.co/clyjxvGA8U — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) February 14, 2020

Yes, it’s exactly what you voted for. https://t.co/u9fdX9kypH — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) February 14, 2020

Ahead of its screening at SXSW, read about @st_vincent and @Carrie_Rachel's musical-thriller-comedy disguised as a documentary. @cohenesque writes, "it's a meditation on art, autobiography, and persona, as well as fan, media, and social media perception." https://t.co/fYS4o31w16 — Texas Monthly (@TexasMonthly) February 14, 2020

Today is the 260th birthday of Bishop Richard Allen, founder of the first national Black church in the U.S., the African Methodist Episcopal Church. Learn about his legacy by visiting 'Bethel Burying Ground: A Tribute to A Sacred Place' at City Hall. https://t.co/jRRVJeSruL pic.twitter.com/k9i8kNhTyW — Creative Philadelphia (@CreativePHL) February 14, 2020

DEPARTMENT OF LOVE IS ALL YOU NEED, HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY

A NASA astronaut’s dog couldn’t contain her joy upon seeing her owner return after nearly a year away. https://t.co/UJxJXcvkgV — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) February 13, 2020

A possible Banksy mural showing a small girl with a catapult and a splatter of red flowers appears in his home town of Bristol in England, just in time for Valentine's Day https://t.co/PGnNucqo1w pic.twitter.com/8RtAANZNEP — Reuters (@Reuters) February 14, 2020

Music will always agree to be your Valentine.

Happy Valentine's Day, everyone. — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) February 14, 2020

In preparation for their Valentine’s Day party and exchange, 5th-graders spread kindness by decorating each other's bags with compliments! # BeKind #SpreadHappiness pic.twitter.com/KWwrRGMtUc — Tuxedo Park School (@TuxedoPrkSchool) February 14, 2020

In many countries around the world, single people can find themselves dreading Valentine’s day. But not in Estonia and Finland, where Feb. 14 is Friend’s Day — a celebration of platonic love https://t.co/OqNY9KRIEf — TIME (@TIME) February 14, 2020

If you're feeling, uh, stabby today, why not pop on Kill Bill? 🗡💔



Find out which Netflix movie you should watch for Valentine's Day based on your relationship status: https://t.co/sOxmoUvapZ pic.twitter.com/f2AiMulz57 — HIGHSNOBIETY (@highsnobiety) February 14, 2020

Sister Mary Jo doesn't need a coat, because she's bringing the heat.pic.twitter.com/oO42G6bQpS — Cut4 (@Cut4) February 13, 2020

Orphaned Albino Elephant Recovers From Poacher's Snare https://t.co/U4Pif5OjPq — Courthouse News (@CourthouseNews) February 14, 2020

For the lovers. We get it, you're in love, gross. Shoulda got a prenup, enjoy half of everything.https://t.co/xlR3XEnEx0 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 14, 2020

For the singles. Stop holding on to what never was and start celebrating yourself as the strong independent you've always been.https://t.co/lIPc6qHwvo — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 14, 2020

“Most people are slow to champion love because they fear the transformation it brings into their lives. And make no mistake about it: love does take over and transform the schemes and operations of our egos in a very mighty way.” —Aberjhani



Happy Valentines Day sweet people. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 14, 2020

Have a wonderful weekend!