Friday News Dump: Bad Things Oil Companies Do, And Other News

Nothing says America like another massive oil spill and people washing oil off birds, amirite?
Big Oil Darling Michelle Steel voted against disaster relief funding for OC families just four days before a pipeline burst and spilled 126k gallons of crude oil onto her beaches, killing wildlife, tanking tourism, and endangering visitors. https://t.co/emn2bahLlU
— DCCC (@dccc) October 7, 2021
Tar balls possibly linked to California oil spill are appearing on San Diego beaches amid fears environmental impact is spreading https://t.co/jy9B6z5pFm
— Richard Bradshaw Ph.D (@RevBradshaw) October 8, 2021
An oil company is funneling millions of dollars to local police to undermine the rights of protesters, many of them from Native American tribes and environmental groups. https://t.co/rfLjPOCMTy
— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) October 7, 2021
Indigenous protesters shut down the N. Peruvian Oil Pipeline and promise to keep it shut down until their community gets help!
Contaminants in the blood of local residents are causing nausea, migraines, stomach pain, and miscarriages!#Fresh #ONEV1 https://t.co/t9QWzk0xIU
— Feisty is proud to be a Democrat! (@FeistyLibLady) October 7, 2021
The Elly oil processing platform is one of the most beloved dive sites in Southern California.
As of now, nobody knows for sure how the oil spill will affect the abundant marine life living on the rig itself. https://t.co/cSF3ZqQ1Ig
— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 8, 2021
A U.S. Steel plant near Chicago spills oil into a tributary of Like Michigan for the second time in weeks (via AP) https://t.co/46tTWRA6Dx
— Bloomberg (@business) October 8, 2021
*********************************
BREAKING: @OversightDems releases new evidence that #Trump concealed millions of dollars in losses & outstanding debts & had several dangerous conflicts of interests related to his Washington hotel.
READ: https://t.co/vQR0mfqmpS
— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) October 8, 2021
A proposed class-action lawsuit has been filed against the companies who run the oil line that dumped hundreds of thousands of crude oil off the coast of Southern California. https://t.co/y31qOoFv5b
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) October 7, 2021
Pfizer said it has asked the FDA to authorize use of a low-dose version of its Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. It would be the first Covid-19 vaccine for younger kids.
What does that mean for children and parents? Here's what you need to know. https://t.co/LOuJ7mDnJc
— CNN (@CNN) October 8, 2021
https://t.co/hFAIvCiXD0
Conservative group's records sought in election law challenge
— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) October 8, 2021
Scholars “interviewed 89 former members of white supremacist organizations,” & found “that the process of disengagement from the ‘totalizing commitment’ & ‘complete identity transformation’ of hate is much like that of an addict trying to stay clean.” 1/ https://t.co/bbRDQWaJlI
— Jennifer Cohn ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) October 8, 2021
https://t.co/MfZdSpHV73
Manchin Bailed Out Plant That Pays Millions to His Family's Coal ...
— Rhonda Harbison (@rhonda_harbison) October 8, 2021
Here’s how to get Republicans vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/JXv1wR0UJ7 05
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) October 8, 2021
This photo right here says it all. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/SLgeaRe5Ap
— 🔥JanaB Warrior Angel🔥 (@Janabw81) October 7, 2021
“I think good work by the Department of Justice now, under its new leadership, can insulate us from some of this in the future.” Sen. Durbin says of former President Trump’s effort to pressure the DOJ. https://t.co/sfG99TGZfj
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 8, 2021
The Kellogg's strike is a classic case of an employer using a two-tier system as a wedge to lower pay and benefits over the long haul. Local union leaders seem to agree that both the future of these jobs and the union's solidarity are on the line here. https://t.co/rCZqm88ZJZ
— Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) October 7, 2021
Yours truly ❤️https://t.co/jm14Wh51XM
— Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) October 7, 2021
From the moment I immigrated to the US as a kid, I found community through baseball. It's the same here in the #DominicanRepublic. A highlight to #PlayBall with these young people, talk @RedSox & @Nationals & share in our love for this beautiful game. pic.twitter.com/7O6cB4lviI
— Samantha Power (@PowerUSAID) October 7, 2021
“The fact that this f**ker can hold public office...”
Beto O’Rourke lays into Ted Cruz on the MeidasTouch Podcast.
Watch live:https://t.co/yn1Ejp0fr9
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) October 8, 2021
19 U.S. states seek to block postal service cutbacks https://t.co/a778MKaxch pic.twitter.com/25PSxdXyA0
— Reuters (@Reuters) October 8, 2021
Biden: We could bring the moderates and progressives together very easily if we had two more votes. Two. Two people pic.twitter.com/ko3lg20lvI 01
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) October 8, 2021
#Racist @PhillyPolice gutter trash needs his #deplorable ass fired, for starters... #OfficerHoover #Philly #Cop Follows, Harasses Man Going Home https://t.co/ZGUOelkppF via @YouTube
— AutumnE51 (@E51Autumn) October 5, 2021
Krugman nails the very serious people -- if you care about the future, climate change and child poverty matter much more than debt https://t.co/KIBF8ePkxl Also government-granted patent monopolies. Ignoring their cost doesn't make it go away
— Dean Baker (@DeanBaker13) October 5, 2021
The @USChamber has spent MONTHS and millions of dollars supporting this infrastructure bill and touting its benefits.
Hours after the House GOP kicks them off their strategy calls, the Chamber announces it will now oppose the infrastructure bill https://t.co/IlaVqFQ4zb
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) October 5, 2021
Ohio voters amended their constitution to stop partisan gerrymandering. Ohio politicians did it anyway. https://t.co/HMQ6pQssGR
— Brennan Center (@BrennanCenter) October 3, 2021
this is the worst thing I've read in a long time. https://t.co/wBWfpo52X6
— Master Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King (@commiegirl1) October 8, 2021
Even running it as a shakedown operation for foreign govts and having a whole political party forced to use it exclusively he still lost big money. https://t.co/465TI6QnOE
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 8, 2021
Periodic reminder that Tucker Carlson is the most dangerous person on television.
This dystopian monologue is complete bullshit.
pic.twitter.com/1WvWBWnLtA
— Angry Staffer (@Angry_Staffer) October 8, 2021
“I am going to burn the system down,” Scheller allegedly said, according to the charge sheet. “What if the guys in January were not a bunch of p—ies, but they were guys that knew what the f—k they were doing? They couldn’t stop us. What could they do?” https://t.co/3jblC9pweb
— Jared Keller (@jaredbkeller) October 8, 2021
Carville: Trump’s in legal trouble. Don’t kid yourself. He’s in profound legal trouble pic.twitter.com/rvENdysUqk
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2021
I was interviewed for the Lone Star Plate podcast this week! We talk about reproductive rights in Texas, vaccine mandates, and I get quizzed about my knowledge of foodie culture and get like a B+. Chek it out! https://t.co/07Sp8U9BiF
— Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) October 8, 2021
"The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Peace Prize to two journalists thousands of miles apart for their tireless efforts to hold the powerful to account." They are @mariaressa and Dmitri Muratov. https://t.co/EJPOUWoDG6
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 8, 2021
CNN journalist Andrew Kaczynski lost his daughter to cancer last year. He’s running the Boston Marathon to build her a legacy. https://t.co/KR98xJi5cO pic.twitter.com/vF8Pdkza7A
— Boston.com Sports (@BDCSports) October 8, 2021
AT&T CEO John Stankey Urged to Sever Ties With Far-Right OANOr Step Down | By Jessica Corbett https://t.co/HfMKjjzMQA
— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) October 8, 2021
The unemployment rate is now down to 4.8% -- in just eight months. We've created 2x more jobs under @POTUS in his first nine months than any administration in history.
— Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) October 8, 2021
JOBS REPORT
Despite slowdown caused by the Delta surge, the American economy added 317,000 private-sector jobs in Sept. and has averaged +550,000 per month so far under @POTUS @JoeBiden.
The American Rescue Plan got 2021 off to a strong start. Now we need #BuildBackBetter Act. pic.twitter.com/vvRjv2iWH8
— The Democratic Difference (@DemDifference) October 8, 2021
TRUMP'S ARIZONA AUDIT
01 pic.twitter.com/hh9II42meG
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) October 8, 2021
“Fox News is now old enough to rent a car, fill it with immigrants, and claim it’s heading to your grandma’s house to bury her alive,” the late-night host joked https://t.co/DjDeDwSJQc
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 8, 2021
If Floridians do not pay attention, Florida will soon get more dangerous. LET ME BE CLEAR, THERE IS NOT SUCH THING AS CONSTITUTIONAL CARRY. That is a marketing term to avoid saying what it is which is permitless open carry.https://t.co/bHF7fI3jy4
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 7, 2021
DEPT. OF 'WELL, WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT'
Sleepy.. pic.twitter.com/c8ofzbJu1J
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) October 5, 2021
Precocious Much? pic.twitter.com/RyWlA6SXgI 02
— Tomthunkit™ (@TomthunkitsMind) October 8, 2021
— Bunnies (@RabbitEveryHour) October 8, 2021
The boy realising his dad is the one driving the train might be my new favorite video pic.twitter.com/K7BEVFHodP
— Aww! (@worldofaww) October 7, 2021
this is one of the cutest friendships i've ever seen pic.twitter.com/bZ6d4i7rJA
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 7, 2021
this is what true happiness looks like
(newsflare) pic.twitter.com/teDFncsixr
— Humor And Animals (@humorandanimals) October 3, 2021
The dog brought a cow home like it was about to come inside LMFAOOOO pic.twitter.com/UDELmbkRzs
— Ż𝖊𝖊 (@ZBankEnt) October 6, 2021
Sad/happy story: The gorilla photographed in this famous selfie (with the ranger who rescued her as an infant) died in his arms last week https://t.co/cTnkUCU7O2 pic.twitter.com/5chWIS0uog
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) October 7, 2021
Amazing night sky | Photography by ©Moe Chen pic.twitter.com/4HeiQ8eJSC
— Piclogy (@Piclogy) October 3, 2021
— Bunnies (@RabbitEveryHour) October 3, 2021
The cost to be a decent person is $0.00.
Big brother for the win.
Credit Imgur/cyan1618 pic.twitter.com/3apoDxD8pb
— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 2, 2021
That wraps things up for this week. Stay paranoid, stay masked inside -- the delta aerosol lingers even when the person who spread it isn't in the room anymore!
And here's Daryl Hall and Todd Rundgren, making fabulous music together: