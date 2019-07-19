Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Friday News Dump: How Do Racists Respond To Racism? And Other News

How do racists know they're racists?
By Susie Madrak

Another week of Trump bigotry and the obfuscation of such by Republican officials who are so very afraid of standing up to Trump that they're peeing in their pants. Republicans never were the "strong" party, after all:

And finally, because this week has really sucked: An adorable puppy plays with a toy buddy!

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.