Friday News Dump: How Do Racists Respond To Racism? And Other News

Another week of Trump bigotry and the obfuscation of such by Republican officials who are so very afraid of standing up to Trump that they're peeing in their pants. Republicans never were the "strong" party, after all:

"I think [Trump's] racist," said Mickey Edwards, a Reagan-era GOP lawmaker who once chaired the American Conservative Union.



Edwards added that simple "cowardice" explains the party's refusal to denounce Trump and other Republicans' racial views. https://t.co/Sz4xyQ1UGC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 19, 2019

Media orgs: all your journalists of color were pointing out the myriad of ways in which Trump is a racist for a long time. Ask yourselves why you didn’t listen. — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 19, 2019

.@AOC presses acting DHS Sec'y McAleenan about that Facebook group: "Mr. Secretary, so you don’t think that 10,000 officers in a violent racist group sharing rape memes of members of congress points to any concern of a dehumanized culture?"

Via WashExampic.twitter.com/7GNVfdLQaP — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 19, 2019

Only in American do the racists argue that being *called* a racist more offensive than *being* racist in the first place. — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) July 19, 2019

German chancellor Merkel on Trump's racist attacks on female members of Congress: "I firmly distance myself from that and declare my solidarity with these attacked women." @aoc @IlhanMN @RashidaTlaib @AyannaPressley pic.twitter.com/2xhxwhHNkg — Tilo (@TiloJung) July 19, 2019

These rumored efforts to eliminate the United States’s entire refugee program—and this isn’t supposed to just be for one year—would not just turn away from the best of what we can and aspire to be, but would be an abject national and moral disaster. https://t.co/z6Fi7UfOOT — Todd Schulte (@TheToddSchulte) July 19, 2019

Because I'm sure you all missed it: Four days ago, an American #drone strike killed two Afghan children who happened to be playing in the same vicinity as a Taliban gathering. If history is any indication, their families will never get justice. https://t.co/F8HJDHE1eY — Allegra Harpootlian (@ally_harp) July 19, 2019

Breaking News: The EPA announced it would not ban a widely used pesticide associated with developmental disabilities and other health problems in children https://t.co/oqdYbWKruJ

↓ Story continues below ↓ — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 18, 2019

The heat wave across the Eastern US will continue to build and expand Friday and into the weekend. Excessive Heat Warnings or Heat Advisories have been issued for much of the region. Most areas across the East will experience the most extreme heat and humidity on Saturday. pic.twitter.com/55xdsbmWLd — NWS Eastern Region (@NWSEastern) July 18, 2019

#Heat wave ramps up with 100˚ heat possible from Denver to Chicago to the East Coast. https://t.co/ks2Rb6HzOC pic.twitter.com/7uYO2XV4tt — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) July 18, 2019

Donald Trump just announced that he will nominate Eugene Scalia, son of the late Supreme Court justice Antonin Scalia, to be the next Labor secretary. Read our profile of him: https://t.co/2Xp3ZHxCmt — Mother Jones (@MotherJones) July 19, 2019

If the only reason you don’t get prosecuted for committing crimes - twice- is that you’re the president, maybe you shouldn’t be the president anymore. https://t.co/PW7I3PA4Q0 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) July 19, 2019

There are so many moments of truly grotesque insensitivity from Trump that fly under the radar. This is shocking. Any other day it would be the headline, but Trump managed to do even more awful things than this on Thursday.



Watch this.

He really is a monster. https://t.co/ynPiyPABFe — Victoria Brownworth 🏳️‍🌈 (@VABVOX) July 19, 2019

Trump asked 'where is that?' when Rohingya refugee asked him if he was doing anything to stop the genocide in Myanmar || Via BusinessInsider https://t.co/3puRq3hCgJ — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 19, 2019

Trump doesn’t know who Nadia Murad is, doesn’t seem to care, doesn’t listen as she tells her horrific story, overhears her saying her family was killed - the only thing of interest to him is that she got the Nobel peace prize and he wants to know why pic.twitter.com/CuJhubVZRN — Mathieu von Rohr (@mathieuvonrohr) July 19, 2019

Scoop: Steve Bannon used cell-phone location data for people who had been inside Roman Catholic churches in Dubuque, Iowa, in 2018 to target them with get-out-the-vote ads.



My latest at @thinkprogress — https://t.co/iCLM1twIQi — Joshua Eaton (@joshua_eaton) July 19, 2019

Spare me the “would a racist shake a black man’s hand, kiss a black baby, hire a moron like Ben Carson” crap.



I ate a bean last week. It didn’t make me a vegetarian. — BallsOut (@bjcreigh) July 18, 2019

What has happened to this woman?



Ivanka Trump has been completely silent on her father’s racist tweets



Is she really just a Feckless Cu....?#Donorrhea https://t.co/hcE4jwCDoe — Stone 🥶 (@stonecold2050) July 19, 2019

Scaramucci disinvited from Florida GOP fundraiser for bashing Trump's 'racially charged' attacks || Via: Politico https://t.co/hDaaC1TAZh — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 19, 2019

Florida man tells police another man ran away with his penis... https://t.co/FNOYhqLoyF — Daniel Lopez (@4danlopez) July 19, 2019

The original moon shoot inspired billions. So why not do it all over again — but instead of going to another astronomical body and planting a flag, why not save our own planet? https://t.co/Xx4iZOcYZh — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 19, 2019

Restaurant in Greenville, where Donald Trump's "send her back" rally was held, donates 100% of proceeds to helping immigrants || Via Newsweek https://t.co/ecVBswk1EF — SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) July 19, 2019

THIS. IS. PERFECT. JOURNALISM.



This should be shown in classrooms.



Rand Paul tries to condescend to @JvittalTV about being professional - meanwhile, all he does is courteous and persistent. https://t.co/XyhN9e684K — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) July 19, 2019

I read the first draft of this essay, and pulled over to the side of the road to edit. It’s that essential, and that fiercely urgent. Please read this, from @AdamSerwer: https://t.co/ueBSuJUOX6 — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) July 18, 2019

Bizarre, trowel-jawed 80 million-year-old duck-billed dinosaur discovered in Texas https://t.co/MAI5P0D838 — Ninja Economics (@NinjaEconomics) July 19, 2019

Exclusive: The largest U.S. drug companies flooded the country with 76 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pain pills, according to previously undisclosed company data released as part of the largest civil action in U.S. history https://t.co/KaDUHlAacA — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 17, 2019

A strong earthquake has hit near the Greek capital of Athens, causing residents to run into the streets in fear. https://t.co/MMIDFglsqE — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) July 19, 2019

“Don't you know about the new fashion, honey?

All you need are looks and a whole lotta money.”



Billy Joel’s “It’s Still Rock ‘n Roll To Me” tops the US charts on this date in 1980.



(via @SonyLegacyUK) 💯pic.twitter.com/UoKblAElWT — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) July 18, 2019

'A unique and slightly mad effort': mapping Britain in poetry https://t.co/rT3l8Maaaz — Paul Quibell-smith (@QuibellPaul) July 19, 2019

Who's on which stage in next week's Democratic debate? We're getting a Biden vs. Kamala Harris rematch. Graphic via @Tan_Shelly. More details on the debate here: https://t.co/alI27CMz9Q pic.twitter.com/UgbowehUR7 — Amber Phillips (@byamberphillips) July 19, 2019

New from me: @BetoORourke is unveiling a new proposal to strengthen the nation's Social Security program, with a special focus on offering credit to caregivers who leave the labor force in order to care for a child or other family members.https://t.co/OlDKpO0CuX — Andrea González-Ramírez (@andreagonram) July 19, 2019

And finally, because this week has really sucked: An adorable puppy plays with a toy buddy!