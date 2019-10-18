Friday News Dump: Mick Mulvaney Tries To Do Damage Control, And Other News

Aaaand here's the moment Mick Mulvaney admitted that there was a quid-pro-quo involved in withholding Ukraine aid. He says they held up military aid because Trump wanted Ukraine to investigate the "DNC server." pic.twitter.com/JYvFbPCsil

So teabagger Mick Mulvaney, Trump's "acting" chief of staff, inadvertently becomes the third-generation photocopy of Watergate's John Dean -- minus the eloquence and integrity.

WaPo Ed Board: "This much is now obvious: Mr. Trump conditioned U.S. defense aid, as well as a visit to the WH, on the Ukrainian president's help in providing ... political dirt. It was a quid pro quo. It was corrupt. And his chief of staff confessed it." https://t.co/jxZCZGkn3K — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 18, 2019

Laura Ingraham blames Mick Mulvaney's disastrous press conference today on the fact that he's not a lawyer.



Actually, Mulvaney received his JD from UNC Chapel Hill in 1992 pic.twitter.com/B7QyjrOv5c — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) October 18, 2019

If you’re Trump — and you’re kind of given to conspiracy theories — wouldn’t you at least wonder whether Mulvaney was trying to help move his old Hill buddy Pence a step closer to the presidency? Mulvaney can’t be deposed under WH rules, but he pointed a finger at POTUS publicly. — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 18, 2019

Hahahaha. Donald Trump says there is a "tape" and then realizes what he said and tries to backtrack to say "or what they wrote down."



Yesterday Mulvaney said there was a tape too. https://t.co/89sq3o9k5L — Jennifer Hayden (@Scout_Finch) October 18, 2019

Mick Mulvaney’s comments on Trump and Ukraine couldn’t have been clearer https://t.co/CJr5VUFwT9 — Proud Latina Pugmama 👁️ (@stylecounsel_30) October 18, 2019

Mick Mulvaney Has Conservatives Asking: WTF Are You Doing? https://t.co/Zs7xYaklqy via @thedailybeast — ray kostura (@truffleman2340) October 18, 2019

Poor Mick. He probably wasn't planning on going to prison.

Meanwhile, back in the rest of the apocalypse:

The burns on the screaming child brought into the Syrian-Kurdish hospital at Tal Tamir were enough to reduce even hardened medical staff to silence yesterday https://t.co/lS5l7rUKFv — The Times (@thetimes) October 18, 2019

"I asked, 'Are you worried about his stability?' And the source said, "Yes.'"



"The source went on to talk to other senior Republicans who were in the meeting. They were also shaken up. One used the word, 'Sickened.'" https://t.co/BAaXlu9uzY — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) October 18, 2019

On the *same* day Tillis releases an ad saying, "I’m in the Senate trying to figure out how to get funding to the military," he votes for a THIRD time to raid $3.6 billion from the military (including $80 million from NC)



Poetic? Shameful? You be the judge! #ncsen #ncpol https://t.co/pkv4QEuoPe

"Hours before his passing, staffers drove the subpoenas to Baltimore for Cummings' signature, said a Democratic committee aide."https://t.co/LgDfLpeuDG — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) October 18, 2019

Energy Secretary Rick Perry insisted his decision to leave Trump’s cabinet is not tied to his dealings with Ukraine https://t.co/bxNW4PQqzI via @bpolitics — Kevin Whitelaw (@KevinWhitelaw1) October 18, 2019

Hillary Clinton doesn't just predict the Russians will support Tulsi Gabbard as a third-party candidate; she also calls Jill Stein "a Russian asset -- I mean totally."



Full context: pic.twitter.com/a5wZeCKWsd — Aaron Blake (@AaronBlake) October 18, 2019

LIVE: NASA's first ever all-female spacewalk from the ISS https://t.co/Ru81StNBMx — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 18, 2019

"Later, during her speech, she instructed the audience to repeat the phrase, 'We all are going to get breached.'" https://t.co/HlklR8C1XN — Kim Zetter (@KimZetter) October 18, 2019

Erdogan keeps going out of his way to demonstrate who wears the pants in the relationship, and Trump keeps responding by giving him everything he wants. What could possibly explain such behavior? 🤔 https://t.co/98CrlgEt4E — Brian Beutler (@brianbeutler) October 18, 2019

50 bank accounts!



SDNY plans to produce “fairly voluminous” discovery in case involving associates of Rudy Giuliani... via @rebeccadobrien https://t.co/SixzWGzWM9 — Shelby Holliday (@shelbyholliday) October 18, 2019

shall neither be increased nor diminished during the Period for which he shall have been elected, and he shall not receive within that Period any other Emolument from the United States, or any of them... https://t.co/F6kCc0mB18 — yvette swegheimer(authentic acct) (@leesgirl9) October 18, 2019

Don’t let Facebook co-opt the premise of “free speech” so they can ignore the genocides their platform abets—and give themselves a rhetorical crutch that helps them sleep at night.



They built a machine that feeds on fear. Now they’re using the Constitution as a human shield. — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) October 18, 2019

Hundreds of Trump fans were left stranded yesterday after buses to take them to DC never showed up.



Organizers claim the bus company is biased against conservatives, but the bus company has a simpler explanation: they were never paid.

https://t.co/ChAcuD4Ln2 — Will Sommer (@willsommer) October 18, 2019

New edition of The Spin Cycle (your guide to the political side of impeachment...is there any other???) I talked to a crisis PR professional about the White House's no good, very bad week https://t.co/vToxyIoF7R — Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) October 18, 2019

Johnson & Johnson recalled baby powder that contained evidence of asbestos. It’s the first recall for a product facing thousands of lawsuits. https://t.co/98KuIPHiH9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 18, 2019

#CallToAction: Volunteer to phonebank.



Phonebanking is an effective way to reach voters. You can do it on behalf of a candidate or simply to remind people to vote.



With an election in 2 weeks, now is a great time to remind folks.



Check out: https://t.co/RG0XZyswjS#VoteOnNov5 pic.twitter.com/2h8u84io7L — The Loyal Opposition 🇺🇸 (@TheLoyalO) October 18, 2019

"I have often felt at a disadvantage for embarking on my reading life so late." On the trials of being a late literary bloomer. https://t.co/14eb8t1xQR — The Millions (@The_Millions) October 18, 2019

‘I earned my spurs on the battlefield’: Mattis jabbed Trump. Critics say he hasn’t gone far enough. https://t.co/ELS29ItLPF — Katie Shepherd (@katemshepherd) October 18, 2019

"I'm not making any predictions but I think they've got their eye on somebody who is currently in the Democratic primary and are grooming her to be the third-party candidate. She's the favorite of the Russians," Hillary Clinton to @davidplouffe https://t.co/DKH7BLTWs8 — Ken Thomas (@KThomasDC) October 18, 2019

In his usual manner @betoorourke took time to sit with the family of #AtatianaJefferson and connect with them on a human level. After a tense week— I haven’t seen these sisters so disarmed. They let their guard down and spoke to Beto about what this experience has been like. pic.twitter.com/neoyKKxRpt — S. Lee Merritt, Esq. (@MeritLaw) October 18, 2019

Here’s a photo of #HarrietTubman we haven’t seen before! @NatlParkService Ranger Ryan McNabb discovered this image in the Boston Herald dated May 31, 1905. Tubman was in Boston at the memorial of Colonel Robert Gould Shaw (of the Massachusetts 54th regiment. She was around 83. pic.twitter.com/iFf7HLkQLf — Harriet Tubman Byway (@Tubman_Byway) October 17, 2019

Just a few kilometers from the border with Ireland, the people of Northern Ireland’s city of Londonderry know exactly what is at stake as Britain seeks to seal its departure from the European Union https://t.co/LMYDs4tx8K pic.twitter.com/5ef8vcdYym — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) October 18, 2019

Today’s historic NASA news marks the first all female space walk and it also marks the first time women walked somewhere without being catcalled. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) October 18, 2019

Congrats to Christina and Jessica for making history today and inspiring young girls around the world! Women have long contributed and led in our space program, so I’m sure today’s spacewalk is just another day on the job for these talented astronauts! https://t.co/r9XZfJ4NBL — Doug Jones (@DougJones) October 18, 2019

Here, I can't take it anymore! Have a baby elephant with his mama!