Friday News Dump: Mick Mulvaney Tries To Do Damage Control, And Other News

The Amazing Mulvaney tries the classic magician's trick of misdirection. Don't believe your lying eyes!
By Susie Madrak

So teabagger Mick Mulvaney, Trump's "acting" chief of staff, inadvertently becomes the third-generation photocopy of Watergate's John Dean -- minus the eloquence and integrity.

Poor Mick. He probably wasn't planning on going to prison.

Meanwhile, back in the rest of the apocalypse:

Here, I can't take it anymore! Have a baby elephant with his mama!

