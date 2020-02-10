Green Day/Blue Texas-- A Contest

March 3 isn't just Super Tuesday for the presidential candidates, it is also the big day for many congressional candidates all over the country. One of the best candidates Blue America has endorsed, Mike Siegel-- who has the best chance to replace a toxic Trump enabler (Michael McCaul)-- needs some help with his field campaign. Blue America wants to help him raise some money for that and we're going to offer this double platinum Green Day Insomniac award.

This is an RIAA-certified award for 2 million albums sold and it was awarded to their label president Howie Klein, now the treasurer of the Blue America PAC.

The simple version of the rules: donate any amount to Mike Siegel's campaign on this page between today and 9pm (PT) on Valentine's Day (February 14) or send a check, made out to Mike Siegel for Congress, to Blue America, P.O. Box 27201, Los Angeles, CA 90027. Any amount... what ever you want to contribute. We will randomly select one winner regardless of the amount of the contribution.

The much longer, FEC-demanded rules in legalese are here for any masochists.

Mike grew up in Oakland, California in the 1980s and 90s, and he told us that Green Day was part of the soundtrack for his crew in high school. "Their album art and videos," said Mike, "acknowledged life in the East Bay, from walking the streets of Berkeley to riding BART. And their energy gave expression to our rebellious spirit!"

And now he's a Texas civil rights attorney and a married man with two children... and a great congressional candidate.

Mike told us he and his team "have built the coalition to carry us to victory, and now the last piece is the gather the resources we need to communicate with every voter between now and Election Day. This is a campaign that is running hard on labor issues and the Green New Deal, which has not only earned me the support of folks like the Sunrise Movement and 350 Action, but also the Texas AFL-CIO, even though many of the workers in the Texas 10th are a part of the fossil fuel industry. We are taking a strong stand on climate change and voting rights, on justice for Rodney Reed (a Texas death row prisoner who grew up in TX-10), on Medicare for All in a region with closing rural hospitals, on a living wage and a retirement with dignity."

Early voting in Texas starts on February 18, four days after the contest ends. The money we raise for him will help his campaign bring voters to the polls and help keep getting his message out to voters. Please consider kicking in by tapping on the Insomniac ActBlue thermometer on the right and help make sure TX-10 replaces a reactionary Republican with a progressive Democrat.

Thanks for always doing what you can to make a better world,

Howie, for the entire Blue America team