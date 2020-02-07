Politics
#HeadsOnAPike: Gordon Sondland Is Next To Fall

It's a Friday night massacre as Trump rolls through his enemies list at an alarming pace.
By Karoli Kuns
11 weeks ago by Frances Langum
Views:

CNN is reporting that the next head on a pike belongs to Ambassador Gordon Sondland, who testified that there was a quid pro quo.

According to CNN White House Reporter Jim Acosta, they are "flushing out the pipes," a move they claim is necessary.

New York Times reports:

Emboldened by his victory and determined to strike back, Mr. Trump fired Gordon D. Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, within hours of the White House dismissing Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman, a decorated Iraq war veteran who was a Ukraine expert on the National Security Council. Both officials testified to a House committee about the president’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to help him against his domestic political rivals.

“I was advised today that the president intends to recall me effective immediately as United States Ambassador to the European Union,” Mr. Sondland said in a statement just hours after Colonel Vindman’s dismissal. He expressed gratitude to Mr. Trump “for having given me the opportunity to serve.”

A million dollar donation doesn't buy a helluva lot of loyalty.

Some real-time reaction:

Really, this is the only takeaway:

