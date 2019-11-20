LIVE STREAM: Amb. Gordon Sondland Testifies In Impeachment Inquiry

This morning's testimony comes from Gordon Sondland, one of the lead actors in the effort to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

Sondland is the Ambassador to the EU. Ukraine is not part of the EU, but he nevertheless insinuated his way into their affairs on orders of Donald Trump, or so he says.

Sondland also had a conversation with Donald Trump the day after Trump's call to President Zelenskiy, in which he was overheard saying that Ukraine would investigate. He also told diplomat David Holmes that "Trump doesn't give a shit about Ukraine" and the only thing Trump cares about is "big stuff" like "investigating Joe Biden."

This one should be interesting. Watch with us and leave your comments below.