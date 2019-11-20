Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

LIVE STREAM: Amb. Gordon Sondland Testifies In Impeachment Inquiry

Gordon Sondland, Ambassador to the EU will testify about his involvement in the effort to force Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden before military aid was released.
By Karoli Kuns

This morning's testimony comes from Gordon Sondland, one of the lead actors in the effort to extort Ukraine into investigating the Bidens.

Sondland is the Ambassador to the EU. Ukraine is not part of the EU, but he nevertheless insinuated his way into their affairs on orders of Donald Trump, or so he says.

Sondland also had a conversation with Donald Trump the day after Trump's call to President Zelenskiy, in which he was overheard saying that Ukraine would investigate. He also told diplomat David Holmes that "Trump doesn't give a shit about Ukraine" and the only thing Trump cares about is "big stuff" like "investigating Joe Biden."

This one should be interesting. Watch with us and leave your comments below.


More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.