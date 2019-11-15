Politics
Read time: 1 minute
LIVESTREAM: Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Testifies In Impeachment Inquiry

Ambassador Yovanovitch was the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine until Rudy Giuliani smeared her and Donald Trump fired her.
By Karoli Kuns

Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, Former Ambassador to Kyiv, Ukraine, is the next to testify in the impeachment inquiry. She will testify that she was smeared by Rudy Giuliani and his Ukrainian associates and eventually recalled from her post with no explanation.

Ambassador Yovanovitch is a 33-year career foreign service officer who has served under six administrations, Republican and Democrat. She came to the United States as a child from Russia after her parents fled Communist and Nazi regimes.

She was ultimately smeared as being "disloyal" to Donald Trump by Giuliani and his associates.

As she testified last month in closed session, "Individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

