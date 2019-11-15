LIVESTREAM: Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch Testifies In Impeachment Inquiry

Ambassador Marie “Masha” Yovanovitch, Former Ambassador to Kyiv, Ukraine, is the next to testify in the impeachment inquiry. She will testify that she was smeared by Rudy Giuliani and his Ukrainian associates and eventually recalled from her post with no explanation.

Ambassador Yovanovitch is a 33-year career foreign service officer who has served under six administrations, Republican and Democrat. She came to the United States as a child from Russia after her parents fled Communist and Nazi regimes.

She was ultimately smeared as being "disloyal" to Donald Trump by Giuliani and his associates.

As she testified last month in closed session, "Individuals who have been named in the press who have contact with Mr. Giuliani may well have believed that their personal and financial ambitions were stymied by our anti-corruption policy in Ukraine."

The GOP will work overtime today to try to smear Yovanvitch, but they'll have a hard time:



She has served for over 30 years as a career diplomat



She has served in 7 countries under 6 administrations — 4 Republican & 2 Democratic



She was the top-ranking woman at the State Dept.

