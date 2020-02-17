When Will Trump Demand The Spelling Of Presidents’ Day Be Changed?

The Stable genius in the White House sent a very simple tweet for a change -- one that didn’t attack, vilify or smear a political rival or dissenting view.
HAPPY PRESIDENT’S DAY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2020
Shocking, right?
Even in its simplicity Trump can’t spell the simplest of holidays. One that praises past US presidents.
Instead, he tweeted out a tweet to congratulate and worship himself, by simply writing all in caps HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY.
Note the position of the apostrophe, because of course he thinks it's a day of worship of him.
In their typical satirical fashion, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted the true spelling and then offered the correction without mentioning Donald Trump.
Happy Presidents' Day, friends. https://t.co/LcNrrqsfRM
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 17, 2020
(That's where the apostrophe goes.)
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) February 17, 2020
It’s an embarrassing faux pas as anything that should come from a sitting US president. It’s like misspelling his own name on a piece of legislation.
Have a nice holiday, all!
Editors' note: It looks like stock image companies are already working on that change! See the image at the top, via iStockPhoto. - Karoli