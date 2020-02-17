Politics
When Will Trump Demand The Spelling Of Presidents’ Day Be Changed?

After his self-adulating tweet this morning, it's just a matter of time before Trump moves the apostrophe.
By John Amato
Image from: iStockPhoto - BojanMirkovic

The Stable genius in the White House sent a very simple tweet for a change -- one that didn’t attack, vilify or smear a political rival or dissenting view.

Shocking, right?

Even in its simplicity Trump can’t spell the simplest of holidays. One that praises past US presidents.

Instead, he tweeted out a tweet to congratulate and worship himself, by simply writing all in caps HAPPY PRESIDENT'S DAY.

Note the position of the apostrophe, because of course he thinks it's a day of worship of him.

In their typical satirical fashion, the Merriam-Webster dictionary tweeted the true spelling and then offered the correction without mentioning Donald Trump.

It’s an embarrassing faux pas as anything that should come from a sitting US president. It’s like misspelling his own name on a piece of legislation.

Have a nice holiday, all!

Editors' note: It looks like stock image companies are already working on that change! See the image at the top, via iStockPhoto. - Karoli

