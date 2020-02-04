Iowa Caucuses Were A Disaster, Primary Results Still Not Released

. @WillieGeist : "I'm going to start with the positive news: we're going to find out later today who won Iowa. Everything else is bad news. This is an unmitigated disaster not just for the state of Iowa, but for this entire process." pic.twitter.com/rET7HNQ8CW

Good morning! In a move meant to promote transparency, the DNC had requested that the Iowa Democratic party provide raw data in the voting results (still not sure exactly how that raw data collection could be verified, since so many people leave the caucus after the first round) -- presumably to prevent 2016-type conspiracy theories.

The app that was supposed to tally the results seems to have gone kerblooey. (That's the technical term!) Already, the conspiracy lovers are pointing out that Shadow Inc., the company that developed the app, is (you guessed it) RELATED TO THE CLINTON CAMPAIGN. Also the Buttigieg campaign (Buttigieg invested in the company), and the Nevada caucuses. It's all a plot, a conspiracy! (Or you could note that the Democratic tech world is a small one, comprised of experienced hands from past campaigns.)

Homeland Security's @CISAgov offered to test the Iowa Caucus app. They declined. See @DHS_Wolf interview https://t.co/GoQeEMZbuJ — Heather Swift, DHS spokesperson (@SpoxDHS) February 4, 2020

I just want to let the NYTimes Op-Ed political team know, for the record, that the DNC doesn't actually have anything to do w/ the results in Iowa. That's all on the state party. pic.twitter.com/lAZ9Cbwzz9 — Mangy Jay (@magi_jay) February 4, 2020

We don't know yet who won the Iowa caucuses. But here's what we do know. https://t.co/ZmaJZZoCb5 — Statesman Journal (@Salem_Statesman) February 4, 2020

For reporters looking ahead to the Nevada Caucus, the @nvdems refused to tell the media who built their app.



FEC reports would seem to suggest it was built by...wait for it....SHADOW INC pic.twitter.com/OOxYEnaU73 — Jeremy Hughes (@jeremybhughes) February 4, 2020

This is the "About" page for Shadow Inc, which was contracted to make the app for #IowaCaucuses. No staff named. This outfit is inexcusably secretive. pic.twitter.com/kUZorA9Pi5 — Kevin Gosztola (@kgosztola) February 4, 2020

This was just the beginning. Now, on to New Hampshire! pic.twitter.com/UhKh5Ujm7L — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) February 4, 2020

The #IowaCaucuses are a difficult thing to do. Numbers are coming out slowly, there are issues, plus Iowa is 90% white. It's not representative of the party. All of that is going to make it really problematic to have caucuses moving forward.



-@NBCNewsNow @chucktodd #IowaCaucus pic.twitter.com/eXhAnrAYLx — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) February 4, 2020

"While the app was recording data accurately, it was reporting out only partial data. We have determined that this was due to a coding issue in the reporting system. This issue was identified and fixed," says Price in statement. #IowaCaucuses — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) February 4, 2020

So, as candidates do, pretty much everyone kinda-sorta declared victory (even Donald Trump, who "won" the GOP caucuses), following Amy Klobuchar's example:

WATCH LIVE: Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks to supporters amid delay of Iowa results. https://t.co/1UhradjrOp — ABC News (@ABC) February 4, 2020

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addressed his supporters in Des Moines, Iowa, during a delay in the results of the caucus. Live updates from #IowaCaucuses https://t.co/DiWoAZ2LPf pic.twitter.com/Brl6lirW7k — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2020

“@PeteButtigieg coming as close to a victory speech as you can, without actually knowing if you have won. Nobody knows at this point, because no results have thus far been released. A highly unusual situation..” pic.twitter.com/JRzPrnVSgf — comfortably_numb (@c0mf0rtablenumb) February 4, 2020

"Today marks the beginning of the end for Donald Trump."



Bernie Sanders tells caucus participants he has a "good feeling" despite the delay of results in Iowa. #cnnelection https://t.co/GmhFqLGy2L pic.twitter.com/BGFk36YXaw — CNN (@CNN) February 4, 2020

Since CNN cut away from Elizabeth Warren in Iowa last night to show Rick Santorum wax not so poetic, you can watch the entire @ewarren #IowaCaucus speech here: https://t.co/zzQ0CaSzv0 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 4, 2020

We will know the results sometime later today.