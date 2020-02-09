John Dean Scoffs At Marco Rubio's 'Silly Talk' Excusing Trump's 'Friday Night Massacre'

John Dean tore into Marco Rubio for defending Donald Trump's vengeful firings of LTC Vindman and Ambassador Gordon Sondland on CNN Saturday.

As reaction rolled in like fire on social media over Donald Trump's "Friday Night Massacre," Senator Marco Rubio felt the urge to intervene with this tweet:

Col. Vindman wasn’t “fired” he’s still an Army officer. He was assigned to NSC to serve the President who has a right to have people he trusts on his staff



Sondland was a politically appointee. No point in having a political appointee who no longer has the Presidents confidence — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) February 8, 2020

CNN anchor Ana Cabrera asked John Dean about that during an interview Saturday.

“Well, you know, that certainly doesn’t apply to Vindman’s brother, who did not testify and who is guilty by association — by blood,” Dean said, laughing.

“So, you know, that’s the kind of silly talk that a guy like Rubio will use to justify this kind of action,” he continued.

“He knows as well as anybody that it’s revenge, that he was a vital person on the National Security Council, that they’re in the process of hollowing out the National Security Council, they’re removing maybe 50, 60, 70 people who they have slight suspicions might be leakers and might not be Trump supporters,” Dean reminded viewers. “So they don’t care what’s going to happen.”

They ought to care. One of the fundamental responsibilities of the President is national security. And as Dean reminds everyone at the end of his remarks, Trump is gutting the very mechanisms that help with that because he's more concerned with loyalty to himself than he is concerned with loyalty to the country as a whole.

It's nice to see a Watergate guy smack down the smarmy sycophancy of Marco Rubio. Rubio was one who joined the chorus of "he did it but it's not worthy of removal," even though what Trump did is several orders of magnitude worse than what Nixon did.

"Little Marco" is small indeed.