Mike's Blog Round Up

By Tengrain

It was touch and go there for a moment, but we made it to Saturday! Between the New Hampshire primary --which seems like 100 years ago-- Bill Barr's Kabuki Theater, and our Grifter-in-Chief, we thought this week might never end. On to the bloggers who make sense of it all for us!

Big Bad Bald Bastard reminds us that NYers don't negotiate with terrorists.

Hackwhackers got Bill Barr on their BS Bingo card.

Progressive Eruptions sees a mob boss presidency.

Mike The Mad Biologist says that the Democrats should have gone after emoluments.

Bonus Track: Liberal Memes sees what Trump has in common with the Red Hats in Possum Hollar.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

