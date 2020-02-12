As I write this, New Hampshire has yet to vote and AG Bill Barr is free styling his own Department of Justice. Our republic gone full bananas, so please encourage everyone you know to vote. We must win in November by an overwhelming majority.

No More Mister Nice Blog posits that American don't expect democracy to work in 2020.

The Rectification of Names gives us historical perspective on big, structural changes.

First Draft is asking us all to think.

Bonus Track: What Would Jack Do tells us what jack would do, and what we should all do!

Bonus-bonus Track: Homeless on the High Desert has an inspirational song up right now, a sort of School House Rock for the people who never vote.

