Misc
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Mike's Blog Round Up

Daily links to great liberal blog posts...
By Tengrain

As I write this, New Hampshire has yet to vote and AG Bill Barr is free styling his own Department of Justice. Our republic gone full bananas, so please encourage everyone you know to vote. We must win in November by an overwhelming majority.

No More Mister Nice Blog posits that American don't expect democracy to work in 2020.

The Rectification of Names gives us historical perspective on big, structural changes.

First Draft is asking us all to think.

Bonus Track: What Would Jack Do tells us what jack would do, and what we should all do!

Bonus-bonus Track: Homeless on the High Desert has an inspirational song up right now, a sort of School House Rock for the people who never vote.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.