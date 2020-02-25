Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
Sanders Campaign Fires Staffer Who Used Private Account To Hate-Tweet About Opponents

After a report that Ben Mora used a private Twitter account to bash other Democratic candidates, the campaign fired him. However, the fallout is just beginning.
By Karoli Kuns
At the last debate, Bernie Sanders defended his supporters while also condemning anyone who exhibited the culture of bullying that many who claim to support him display online. Earlier tonight, reporter Scott Bixby of The Daily Beast reported that one of Bernie Sanders staffers was using a private Twitter account to trash the other Democratic candidates. One example is shown above.

Using the account @perma_ben, Ben Mora, a regional field director for Sanders’ campaign based in Michigan, has attacked other Democrats in the field—as well as their family members, surrogates, journalists, and politically active celebrities—in deeply personal terms, mocking their physical appearance, gender, and sexuality, among other things.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Mora has tweeted, “looks like her name: pained, chunky, [and] confused origin/purpose.” Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg “is what happens when the therapist botches the conversion,” and his husband, Chasten, Mora predicts, will be “busted for running a meth racket” in 10 years. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), a frequent subject of Mora’s private account, is called a “dumb Okie,” “an adult diaper fetishist” who “looks like shit” and who lied about having Native American ancestry “to get into Harvard.”

The thing is, this is a thing. This is exactly what other candidates were complaining about. It's what many of us experienced online in 2016, and it's an acknowledged problem by the Sanders campaign despite his disavowal of the attitudes and sentiments expressed by these guys.

So it was encouraging -- very encouraging -- to hear that Mora had been fired. Unfortunately, that's not the end of the story. Since Mora was fired, the reporter has been doxed and is being harassed.

There's more, but you get the idea.

Good for Bernie for firing this guy. Mora deserved it, just for the bad judgment aspect without regard to what he was saying. It's a good beginning.

