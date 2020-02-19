Susan Collins Is Concerned Again — This Time About School Funding Cuts In Maine

Awwww. GOP Senator Susan Collins from Maine is concerned.

Apparently Betsy DeVos' Dept. of Education is enacting funding cuts that will hurt people in her own state! How could such a thing happen? She is shocked, SHOCKED, I tell you, that administration to whom she has stayed loyal despite all her deep worry and concern would do something like hurt schoolchildren in her sweet little meek state of Maine.

More than 100 low-income, rural schools throughout Maine are at risk of losing $1.2 million in Rural Low-Income Schools Program funding due to an abrupt decision by the Department of Education.https://t.co/VSv0mMByq4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 18, 2020

Golly, Sen. Collins! You mean, you voted to confirm Betsy DeVos, the woman who eats poor children for breakfast, (at least the ones she hasn't stolen from their mothers at border and sold/adopted out to her infertile white friends) and you're shocked at this? She works for the man who you've allowed to abuse you all this time...the man you've enabled, to whom you've given the benefit of the doubt despite his telegraphing his intentions loudly and clearly to the contrary, continues to do awful things? Are you saying he hasn't decided to show his gratitude to you for your Kavanaugh and impeachment votes by showering cash on the underprivileged children in your community? Nay, that his evil minion DeVos is planning to make them even poorer? Can it BE? IS'T POSSIBLE?

I wrote to the Department to urge them to reverse this misguided decision, which risks denying thousands of students living in rural Maine the chance to reach their full potentials. — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 18, 2020

Oh, THAT should do it. Did you express your worry and concern? Are you disturbed?

Sen. Collins was not getting a lot of support on Twitter. After all...it was she who also voted to confirm Betsy Devos.

If only Betsy DeVoss had told you exactly who she was before she was allowed anywhere near the Department of Education. pic.twitter.com/A3sS8uuiN0 — My Sweet Baboo Redux (@babsben) February 19, 2020

You're culpable. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) February 19, 2020

Have you learned you lesson yet???



Nevemind, we'll take the job off of your hands. — TakeBackAmerica-Resist- Witch Hunter (@HoneyLight) February 19, 2020

Let me guess: Betsy wants rural kids to have to attend online for-profit Jesus schools? — miss speech (@miss_speech) February 19, 2020

We should be reading about the efficacy of Sen. Collins' strongly-worded letter of concern very soon.