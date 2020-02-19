Politics
Susan Collins Is Concerned Again — This Time About School Funding Cuts In Maine

The famously worried senator has written a letter asking for the money back. THAT should work.
By Aliza Worthington
Awwww. GOP Senator Susan Collins from Maine is concerned.

Apparently Betsy DeVos' Dept. of Education is enacting funding cuts that will hurt people in her own state! How could such a thing happen? She is shocked, SHOCKED, I tell you, that administration to whom she has stayed loyal despite all her deep worry and concern would do something like hurt schoolchildren in her sweet little meek state of Maine.

Golly, Sen. Collins! You mean, you voted to confirm Betsy DeVos, the woman who eats poor children for breakfast, (at least the ones she hasn't stolen from their mothers at border and sold/adopted out to her infertile white friends) and you're shocked at this? She works for the man who you've allowed to abuse you all this time...the man you've enabled, to whom you've given the benefit of the doubt despite his telegraphing his intentions loudly and clearly to the contrary, continues to do awful things? Are you saying he hasn't decided to show his gratitude to you for your Kavanaugh and impeachment votes by showering cash on the underprivileged children in your community? Nay, that his evil minion DeVos is planning to make them even poorer? Can it BE? IS'T POSSIBLE?

Oh, THAT should do it. Did you express your worry and concern? Are you disturbed?

Sen. Collins was not getting a lot of support on Twitter. After all...it was she who also voted to confirm Betsy Devos.

We should be reading about the efficacy of Sen. Collins' strongly-worded letter of concern very soon.

