Trump Defends Purge Of 'Anti-Loyalists' From The Government

I can't even imagine what Fox News and their compatriots would have said if President Obama purged his administration of any one he thought was not loyal enough to himself.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by Frances Langum
While visiting India, the news broke that Ginny Thomas and her Groundswell group had supplied Trump with a list of those they wanted to be purged from the government as anti-loyalists. A typical fascist move.

It's the type of action that a Pol Pot or Joseph Stalin would make.

During a press conference, Trump was asked about this government purge he was undertaking.

A reporter asked, "Finding people in the government were not loyal to you. How large a list do you imagine this will be is it a big problem in your mind? Can you describe to us the scale as you see...?"

Trump replied that it wasn't a big problem and then attacked the whistleblower that exposed his entire Ukraine corruption scandal as his defense against those who were out to get him.

Trump said, "Because if you look at the whistleblower is an example if you look at his report and you compare that to the transcripts it bore no relationship so that was a very sad situation."

As we know it wasn't a real transcript but a memorandum of his call. The "transcript" proved that Trump was complicit in his attempts to force Ukraine to investigate the Biden's by withholding appropriated congressional funds.

In his rant, Trump painted the whistleblower as being "disloyal to the country" when blowing the whistle on corruption is the definition of "loyalty to country."

"We want to have people that are good for the country, are loyal to the country is that was a disgraceful situation," he said.

His entire answer is disgraceful.

Acting as an authoritarian dictator who equates his own political standing with "the country" proves Trump is an authoritarian despot. He. Must. Go.

