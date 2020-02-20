Trump And Republicans Flip Out Over 'Logan Act'

Of course Trump is live-tweeting Fox this morning and ALL OF A SUDDEN a certain "law" matters bigly.
Now about this Logan Act...
Richard Fowler gave Mollie Hemingway a huge dose of truth (bounced right off, but still) on a show called "Fox News at Night" (Transcript via Media Matters)
HEMINGWAY: Again, just one other thing to add about this, that Medium post had some transparency to it, but it didn't mention who else was involved in the meeting. And it is reported that former Sen. John Kerry, former Secretary of State was also participating in these meetings. He, of course, would not have that Senate cover that we're talking about here. And again, Chris Murphy did not appreciate it when Republicans wrote an open letter to Iranian leaders at the time that President Obama was trying to negotiate his --
FOWLER: Mollie, but not appreciating it and it being illegal are two different things.
HEMINGWAY: You know what? Your beef is with Chris Murphy here, who seems to have a different view of these things depending on whether he's doing it or whether his political opponents are doing it.
It depends, Mollie, on whether the Republican Senators wrote a letter to Iran telling them NOT TO NEGOTIATE with the sitting POTUS, and whether Michael Flynn made secret deals to PROFIT from natural gas holdings by promising an end to sanctions BEFORE the inauguration.
Again, facts bounce right off of Mollie Hemingway, nevermind.