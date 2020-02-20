Trump And Republicans Flip Out Over 'Logan Act'

Of course Trump is live-tweeting Fox this morning and ALL OF A SUDDEN a certain "law" matters bigly.

Trump is live-tweeting Fox News. Kerry was just on & asked about this allegation, which he called "another presidential lie. A complete effort by the president to distort reality ... I did what every senator & secretaries of state in history have done, which is go to conferences" https://t.co/UfVUUWn1oi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020

Now about this Logan Act...

Richard Fowler gave Mollie Hemingway a huge dose of truth (bounced right off, but still) on a show called "Fox News at Night" (Transcript via Media Matters)

RICHARD FOWLER (FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR): Republican Senators and Democratic Senators and Democratic members of the House engage with foreign leaders all the time. I remember a couple of years ago, when there was sort of a beef going on with Bibi Netanyahu where John Boehner, the Speaker of the House, invited Bibi Netanyahu to address the House of Representatives. This happens all the time. What makes it different what Michael Flynn did versus what happened with Chris Murphy is that Michael Flynn was speaking on behalf of another administration, right, of the incoming administration. That's what made it different. That's the delineation here. But we see this all the time; they're called CODELs, right, congressional delegations to foreign nations. John McCain was famous for going on them, Lindsey Graham is famous for going on them, Nancy Pelosi is famous for going on them, where Congressional leaders go across the world and they have conversations with foreign leaders so they can do their jobs better. I see nothing wrong with this, and I think in his Medium post, the Senator is very clear, saying, I cannot conduct U.S. foreign policy, but I can definitely go and talk to individuals to get a better grasp of the situation because I'm a member of the Foreign Relations Committee and I have to legislate on these matters. HEMINGWAY: Again, just one other thing to add about this, that Medium post had some transparency to it, but it didn't mention who else was involved in the meeting. And it is reported that former Sen. John Kerry, former Secretary of State was also participating in these meetings. He, of course, would not have that Senate cover that we're talking about here. And again, Chris Murphy did not appreciate it when Republicans wrote an open letter to Iranian leaders at the time that President Obama was trying to negotiate his -- FOWLER: Mollie, but not appreciating it and it being illegal are two different things. HEMINGWAY: You know what? Your beef is with Chris Murphy here, who seems to have a different view of these things depending on whether he's doing it or whether his political opponents are doing it.

It depends, Mollie, on whether the Republican Senators wrote a letter to Iran telling them NOT TO NEGOTIATE with the sitting POTUS, and whether Michael Flynn made secret deals to PROFIT from natural gas holdings by promising an end to sanctions BEFORE the inauguration.

Again, facts bounce right off of Mollie Hemingway, nevermind.