Donald Trump Is Acquitted, But Not Exonerated

We know that both Doug Jones, vulnerable Democrat of Alabama, and Mitt Romney, invulnerable Republican from Utah, are both voting to convict.

UPDATE: (Karoli)

On the first article, Senator Mitt Romney joined with Democrats and Independents to vote Trump guilty of Abuse of Power. The final vote was 52-48.

On the second article, Romney joined with Republicans to acquit Trump on charges of Obstruction of Congress for a final vote count of 53-47.

Full exoneration would have been more than 2/3rds of the Senate. That did not happen. He was, therefore, acquitted, but not exonerated.

He is forever impeached, but he got off because the Republican party put their interests above those of the country.