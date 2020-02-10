'What The Bleep Was THAT?' Nicolle Wallace Can't Believe Latest Rudy News

Nicolle Wallace's response to Lindsey Graham's explanation of how the Justice Department will verify Rudy Giuliani's wingnut gossip was priceless.

"What?" An incredulous Wallace asked. "Rudy writes crap on napkins and hands them to Lev Parnas. What the bleep was that?"

She asked Frank Figliuzzi what the crazy looked like from inside the FBI.

"First, I'd like the establish my own process. It's a conspiracy hotline. Please dial 1-800-UTTER-BS. Usual spelling for B.S.," Figliuzzi said.

"If you have a concocted conspiracy theory that's been proven wrong by our entire intelligence community and proven to be Russian propaganda, please call 1-800-UTTER-BS.

"Look, you mentioned the FBI. In seriousness, we don't know the extent, if any, to which the FBI is actually going to be involved in vetting this nonsense. We have an agency that investigates this stuff. It is the FBI. ln all seriousness, here's what's going on. The attorney general is saying 'I'm going to have my own investigation on the origins of the Russia case. I can't trust the FBI to vet what Rudy's doing. I've got this. Let's not trust our institutions.

"That's what's the most disturbing thing of all of this. The American public buying off on the fact that the AG's going to handle all this by himself because you know what?We can't trust our institutions with it," he said.

"And they confirmed what Lindsey Graham seemed to blurt out yesterday about Rudy Giuliani," Wallace said.

"Let me ask you. Donald Trump is on the record with your newspaper, saying that he wanted to be protected by his DOJ. He loathed Jeff Sessions for recusing himself. Is this a corruption of justice? Do you have enough information to say that or are we just heading in that direction?"

"We're heading in a direction where the attorney general no longer stands for justice. and eventually will need to be disbarred and called to accounted for all he's doing for our institutional concept of justice," Figliuzzi said.

"Look, this is a distraction. Put this right along side the same track as the personal AG Barr/John Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia case it's going to dangle over us. 'Yeah, Rudy might have something. He might have something on the Bidens. Maybe there's something to this Ukraine theory. Maybe they did the meddling.'

"And if you keep that long enough through the election, people are going to say 'Yeah, maybe that's true. Maybe Biden's worthless. Maybe we should believe the Ukraine thing.' It's a distraction and it's antidemocratic."

Of course, he's much too polite to mention that our corporate media is all to happy to spread these fabricated fantasies for us -- under the guise of "fair and balanced." It ain't just Fox News doing that.