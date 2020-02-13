Politics
WOW: Mean Mike Bloomberg Casually Eviscerates Trump On Twitter

You can see why voters are paying attention.
By Susie Madrak

Voters seem to really, really like it when Mike Bloomberg kicks Donald Trump in his shiny capped teeth:

Other candidates could learn a lesson from Bloomberg: Don't talk about how you will stand up to Trump -- show us! Mike continues to be the only candidate who uses Trump as a punching bag, and voters really like it.

Do they like it enough to make him the Democratic nominee? The Trumps seems to think so. Watch Don Jr. express his sorrow over Bloomberg's stop and frisk policy and his inability to see people as humans, "the way my father does."

