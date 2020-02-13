WOW: Mean Mike Bloomberg Casually Eviscerates Trump On Twitter

Voters seem to really, really like it when Mike Bloomberg kicks Donald Trump in his shiny capped teeth:

.@realDonaldTrump - we know many of the same people in NY. Behind your back they laugh at you & call you a carnival barking clown. They know you inherited a fortune & squandered it with stupid deals and incompetence.



I have the record & the resources to defeat you. And I will. https://t.co/fO4azmZaUg — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 13, 2020

Other candidates could learn a lesson from Bloomberg: Don't talk about how you will stand up to Trump -- show us! Mike continues to be the only candidate who uses Trump as a punching bag, and voters really like it.

Do they like it enough to make him the Democratic nominee? The Trumps seems to think so. Watch Don Jr. express his sorrow over Bloomberg's stop and frisk policy and his inability to see people as humans, "the way my father does."