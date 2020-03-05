WATCH: David Plouffe Makes Brian Kilmeade Furious: Fox News Is Trump's 'Happy Place'

Obama's former campaign manager joined Trump's favorite place of worship Fox and Friends Thursday morning to discuss the Democratic primary and his new book? Did you even check on that before you asked him, Fox bookers?

Whoever is our nominee, it will take all of us registering voters, organizing, creating and sharing content and more to win an election we can’t afford to lose. Some thoughts in both those books on sale today, for adults and kids, about how and why you can make the difference. pic.twitter.com/DUmsn9fAdU — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) March 3, 2020

Everything Plouffe said appeared to make co-host Brian Kilmeade a little upset.

After discussing Joe Biden's lack of fundraising, Plouffe turned his attentions to Donald Trump and his obsession with getting re-elected.

"Trump's got this [Fox News] network. He's got his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. He's got billions of dollars. He's a brilliant marketer, ” Plouffe said.

Kilmeade cut him off angrily: "But that is not right. Don’t say his unofficial campaign chairman Vladimir Putin. That's beneath you...”

“Listen, he got help last time,” Plouffe retorted.

Kilmeade then fired back at Plouffe's insinuation that Fox news is in Trump's pocket: “He doesn’t have the whole network. Every show here is different," Brian said.

"Well..."

Kilmeade tried to claim that Trump doesn't have the whole network under his thumb, and held up as "evidence" that on Hannity last night Donald said he was unhappy with Fox News.

Plouffe shrugged that excuse right off.

Plouffe said, “This is his happy place. It’s like his own political Westworld, where he be the man he wants to be, not the man he is.”

That warranted a heated response from Kilmeade, who said Trump “knows it’s the number one channel in America. We beat every channel, no matter the format.”

Ratings, the default defense for any attack on Fox. Sad!

“This is not a debate,” Plouffe replied.

It certainly isn't. Trump gets angry at Fox News because they interview some Democrats, and he hates their polls because even those polls show him trailing. He wants 100% pro-Trump coverage at all times. 98% just isn't good enough.