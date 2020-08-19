Former Obama Official: DeJoy's 'Backtrack' Is Just A 'Meaningless PR Statement'

Former campaign manager for President Barack Obama, David Plouffe, joined Nicolle Wallace to discuss recent backtracking by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. According to CNN:

Embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy reversed course Tuesday, saying that all changes being made to the Postal Service would be suspended until after the November 3 election, just as 20 Democratic states announced plans to file federal lawsuits. DeJoy said that some of the deferred decisions mean that retail hours at post offices will not change, mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain in place and no mail processing facilities will be closed. At least 20 Democratic attorneys general across the country are launching a multi-pronged legal effort to push back on the recent changes that disrupted mail delivery across the country and triggered accusations that Trump and his appointees are trying to undermine mail-in voting.

But Plouffe was not assuaged by this recent turn of events. Far from it. Wallace ran down the list of items Plouffe had advised Democrats to set in motion (many of which are indeed happening now), and Plouffe wants them ALL to continue with the same intensity.

1) Prime time hearings, now.

2) Subpoenas to Trump WH and camp officials. This is a RICO case

3) Visit local post offices with cameras - show people what is happening.

4) Events with those getting Rx late

5) Involve governors

5) No rest, no vacation. Go to war for our country. — David Plouffe (@davidplouffe) August 14, 2020

Why? Because we cannot trust ANYTHING that comes out of the mealy mouth of a Trump appointee. It is either a lie, or a work-around.