Fox's Brian Kilmeade Dismayed By Trump Not Condeming White Supremacists

I guess Kilmeade hasn't really been paying attention these last four years. Ever since Charlottesville and his infamous "very fine people on both sides" to describe white nationalists, Trump has made plain who he is and what he stands for, which is white nationalism itself.
Brian Kilmeade: "Donald Trump ruined the biggest layup in the history of debates by not condemning white supremists. I don't know if he didn't hear it, but he's gotta clarify that right away. ... Why the president didn't just knock it out of the park, I'm not sure." pic.twitter.com/Qo52jBDTPl
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 30, 2020