Coronavirus Researcher Calls It The 'Most Frightening Disease I've Ever Encountered'

Appearing on Channel 4 in the UK a couple of days ago, Dr Richard Hatchett, who advised both the Bush and Obama administrations on pandemic preparedness called the coronavirus "the most frightening disease" he has ever seen, based on both the high rate of infectiousness and lethality. He compared it to the Spanish Flu of 1918 which killed tens of millions.

Also noteworthy, Dr. Hatchett mentioned that the United States is particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 because of a lack of a centralized health system that other advanced industrialized nations enjoy, both in terms of mobilizing an effective response from the various government agencies, state and federal, and also the excessive costs. People will go untreated because they simply can't afford it here.

The 20-minute interview has since gone viral online.

Source: UK Express

Dr Richard Hatchett stated that the COVID-19 coronavirus has a deadly combination of "infectiousness and the ability to cause severe disease or death". The CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations explained that the 1918 Spanish Flu was the last virus that "combined those two qualities in the same way." Host Cathy Newman said: "From what scientists know about this virus so far what concerns you the most about it?" Dr Hatchett responded: "The most concerning thing about this virus is the combination of infectiousness and the ability to cause severe disease or death. "We have not since 1918, the Spanish Flu have we seen a virus that combined those two qualities in the same way." During the same interview Dr Richard Hatchett described COVID-19 as the "most frightening disease" he has ever seen.

⚠️#COVID19 “is the most frightening disease I've ever encountered in my career...because of the combination of infectiousness & a lethality that appears to be many-fold higher than flu.” Dr. Richard Hatchett, leading efforts to find a #coronavirus vaccine.pic.twitter.com/WFoVqSSeKW — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 7, 2020

An outstanding interview on #COVID19 from CEO of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations - Dr Richard Hatchett [6th March 2020].



This might be the most important 20 minutes of television you watch this year. https://t.co/MUY4nSDTHn — David Outterside (@DaveTheBrief) March 6, 2020