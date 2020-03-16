Lead Lawyer For Impeachment Went Through Hell To Be Tested For COVID-19

Getting tested for COVID-19 is a disaster in our country, no matter what Donald Trump and the White House says. No, you cannot just get tested. You have to jump through so many hoops and have a presumptive positive due to exposure to someone else who has a confirmed positive, have travelled to one of the countries dealing with an outbreak or be in a special category (older, compromised immune system, etc).

Daniel Goldman, one of the lawyers from the House Impeachment trial, live tweeted his days long journey to finally getting tested. And it turned out he was positive!

Here are the tweets about his journey:

Let’s be very clear: unless you have pneumonia and traveled to one of 5 high-risk countries recently, you can NOT get a #COVID19 test in New York City. If you, like me, have a fever and a headache (but tested negative for the flu), you are unable to rule out #COVID19. Shameful. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 11, 2020

This is not New York City’s fault. There simply are insufficient tests so they are being rationed.



(And I’m fine. Just want to rule it out for my family, including three little kids.) — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 11, 2020

UPDATE: my primary care doc said he could send a #coronavirus test to @QuestDX but it has to go to California and won’t come back for at least 4 days. (The tests at hospital ER’s apparently take 24-36 hours.) — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

2nd UPDATE: Banning Europeans will not get me tested faster. Nor will it stop the community spread that began weeks ago. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

3rd UPDATE: Currently in hospital bed of overflowing ER @WeillCornell awaiting another flu test and chest x-ray. Bc my symptoms are not bad enough to be admitted, I am not eligible for a #COVID19 test. Self-quarantine is my only option. This is pure triage, not any solution. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

4th UPDATE: after sitting for 6 hours in the hallway of the @WeillCornell ER, I tested negative for all non-Covid viruses and had a clean chest x-ray (so lungs are fine). Was told to go home and isolate until I feel better.



Now on to find a #COVID19 test in CT. — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 12, 2020

After exhausting options in New York, he went to Connecticut on March 13th.

5th UPDATE: Woke up at 4:45am to drive to Stamford, CT for a curbside #COVID19 test. One catch: I was told the results may not come back for 4 DAYS. @tomhanks test in Australia came back in 4 HOURS.



Now resting at home, feeling better, and trying to keep 3 little ones away. pic.twitter.com/zDX1dSHFj7 — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 13, 2020

Two days later: POSITIVE

FINAL UPDATE (thread): My #COVID19 test came back positive.



I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support. It means a lot to my family and me.



I am almost back to 100%. I’m lucky enough not to fall in the vulnerable category and, for me, it was just like the flu. 1/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a neg flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic. In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted. 2/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

@realDonaldTrump can try to gaslight the American public by repeatedly saying that everyone who needs a test can get one, but that was not true one month ago (when it should have been the case) and it is not true today (when there is no excuse). 3/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Given his stated desire to “keep numbers down” for his political benefit, it is impossible to reach any conclusion other than that the President is sacrificing the health of the American public for his own personal interests. 4/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

The upshot of my experience is that there are almost certainly hundreds of thousands (if not millions) of people walking around the United States with #COVID19. I didn’t take no for an answer to get a test, but many people might. And they go home to transmit it unknowingly. 5/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

And because I did not knowingly come into contact with a “known positive”, docs said my family could go about their business. But we can’t know if people are positive if they can’t get a test! This is the administration’s great failing — the only way to stop this is to test. 6/ — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

One final note: I may be the first you know who tested positive, but I won’t be the last. Let’s take care of each other, listen to the experts and the cities, states and corporations who are taking the lead in the absence of the fed government, and get through this together. END — Daniel Goldman (@danielsgoldman) March 15, 2020

Mr. Goldman did interviews with various news outlets, including CNN's "New Day". He told the hosts that he is "feeling much better." Goldman made it clear that the Trump administration was largely related to the Trump administration's ineptitude. "My difficulty in getting a test despite the exact symptoms and a negative flu test underscores how shockingly unprepared this administration is to deal with this pandemic," he said. "In fact, I was told that NYC hospitals STILL would not test my wife — with similar symptoms — unless admitted."

Although a horrifying story of the medical maze Americans are going through every day across this country, Mr. Goldman's story shines an even brighter light on how the Trump administration fails to protect all citizens and how the response from the medical community needs to be adjusted to ensure that everyone that needs the test gets one - which can't happen if the Trump administration isn't actually sending tests out.

The unavailability of testing on a broader basis has serious implications for the overall economy. Here's one example:

Person A feels a little tired and run down but goes to work anyway. While at work, Person A starts to run a fever, putting his co-workers at risk. Person A hasn't traveled or been in contact with a person confirmed to have COVID-19. His co-workers go home, blissfully unaware that Person A may be sick, and spend the weekend with their spouses, significant others, children and friends. When Person A notifies his employer that he is sick but untested, every person his co-workers came in contact with now must quarantine themselves because they cannot rely on a test result to tell them whether or not he has the flu or COVID-19.

That takes healthy workers out of the workforce simply because they cannot be tested. This is the PRIMARY failure of the Trump response to this virus. By denying its severity for so long and arrogantly believing they could simply close borders and keep the virus out, the economy is at risk along with the health and well-being of every person in America.