Trump Does A Yelp Review On Twitter For A MAGA Restaurant

America is on the brink of a coronavirus pandeimic, and Donald Trump's main focus continues to be his Twitter feed. Sunday morning he spit out this craptastic review of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona:

The food is GREAT at Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona. Congratulations to Betty & Jorge Rivas on doing such a wonderful job. I will try hard to stop by the next time I am in Phoenix. Support Sammy’s! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 1, 2020

FOX News also gave them free advertising in their Sunday morning news block in the clip above. Why, you ask? Because the owners are reportedly facing "backlash" for being Trump supporters. And by backlash, they mean their customers have decided to boycott their restaurant. They are also upset that people on social media are posting not nice things on Facebook and Google reviews.

Here is the thing - customers are under no obligation to come to this restaurant. If they find out the owners have views they do not support, and if that concerns them, they can spend their money elsewhere. I would never go to a restaurant run by a Nazi, a Trump supporter or a white nationalist. I guess that could describe one whole person, but you know what I mean.

Twitter had thoughts:

Instead of dealing with the worldwide pandemic or collapsing economy, this guy’s just tweeting out Yelp reviews now. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) March 1, 2020

"and some, I assume, are good people"



— our president, ten seconds after calling Mexicans rapists — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) March 1, 2020

Details, details:

Except the restaurant is in Catalina, Arizona... 110 miles away from Phoenix. — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) March 1, 2020

This made me snort laugh:

It's about time! I've been waiting all weekend for you to update us on the food at Sammy's.



Phew! I can travel with no fear now! — Lisa (@JoyfullyDazed) March 1, 2020

A+

This is a clear cry for Yelp. — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) March 1, 2020

This is the best one:

Since @realDonaldTrump is now tweeting restaurant reviews, here’s what @tina_nguyen had to say about the Trump Grill in 2016. https://t.co/JLKIrlDLeU https://t.co/PvPBhNZD0p — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) March 1, 2020

How far the office of the President* has fallen. He is now resorting to doing free endorsements of restaurant he has never been to and will never go to only because they support him. Shameful pandering.