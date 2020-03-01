Trump Does A Yelp Review On Twitter For A MAGA Restaurant

America is on the brink of a coronavirus pandeimic, and Donald Trump's main focus continues to be his Twitter feed. Sunday morning he spit out this craptastic review of Sammy’s Mexican Grill in Phoenix, Arizona:
FOX News also gave them free advertising in their Sunday morning news block in the clip above. Why, you ask? Because the owners are reportedly facing "backlash" for being Trump supporters. And by backlash, they mean their customers have decided to boycott their restaurant. They are also upset that people on social media are posting not nice things on Facebook and Google reviews.
Here is the thing - customers are under no obligation to come to this restaurant. If they find out the owners have views they do not support, and if that concerns them, they can spend their money elsewhere. I would never go to a restaurant run by a Nazi, a Trump supporter or a white nationalist. I guess that could describe one whole person, but you know what I mean.
How far the office of the President* has fallen. He is now resorting to doing free endorsements of restaurant he has never been to and will never go to only because they support him. Shameful pandering.