Politics
Read time: 1 minute
Comments

Friday News Dump: Bob Dylan Releases New Song About JFK, And Other News

It's a 17-minute song, and he announced it on Twitter.
By Susie Madrak

Of course the news is all coronavirus all the time, but here's something no one expected: A brilliant new Dylan song, about the assassination of John F. Kennedy:

***

https://twitter.com/work_fairness/status/1243540519927590918


DEPT. OF 'WE CAN BE HEROES'

Stay home. Don't add to their heartbreaking workloads if you don't have to. Have a good weekend!

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Donate via:
Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Or mail checks to:
CrooksandLiars.com
PO BOX 66310
Los Angeles, CA 90066

More C&L Coverage

Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.