Friday News Dump: Bob Dylan Releases New Song About JFK, And Other News

If you're wondering where Trump got that whole 'New York doesn't need 30,000 ventilators' thing, this aired on Fox News shorty before Trump called into Hannity's show. https://t.co/BM9sdVNSC2 — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 27, 2020

House leaders’ plan for swift action on a $2.2 trillion package to ease the coronavirus pandemic ’s devastating ran into complications as a maverick conservative threatened to delay passage until most lawmakers return to Washington for a vote https://t.co/EDEqNpnWAm — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 27, 2020

“ I don’t think the public wants to hear criticism of Trump right now,” said an informal adviser to Biden. https://t.co/dgWRcME7Pm — Holly Otterbein (@hollyotterbein) March 27, 2020

As a former health insurance exec, I don’t think any story better illustrates my old industry’s racket than the one I’m about to tell you: Right now, as we enter the worst public health crisis of our lifetimes (#COVID19), health insurers are still raking in record profits. (1/11) — Wendell Potter (@wendellpotter) March 26, 2020

Solid point. Why did Rs & Mnuchin insist the biggest companies, who already scarfed down $1 trillion in tax cuts and often pay no taxes at all, including some who moved their headquarters overseas to avoid taxes and minimum wage rules, get a sweeter bailout than small businesses? https://t.co/HMHE3dFrHd — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 27, 2020

In Albany, GA, the hospital is so overrun with sick and dying, nurses had been told to keep working even if they tested positive themselves, and the administration turned to the underground market to try to find essential supplies. https://t.co/R19UAJeQ0N — G O L D I E. (@goldietaylor) March 27, 2020

The comments by Dr. Birx tonight were really disturbing. Here's why: https://t.co/6o7rWYix4T — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 27, 2020

Read more about Marq Mitchell and his voting rights efforts: https://t.co/ygPqbbv5av — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) March 27, 2020

What’s It Like At Liberty University Right Now? https://t.co/W85XeX8lFY pic.twitter.com/vNEBMAYZDU — Talking Points Memo (@TPM) March 27, 2020

https://t.co/SWqubevJeL. “The young woman governor”. A statement by the “old man sociopath” — TrueBluePatriot (@dotcalmu) March 27, 2020

Honestly why would anyone trust anything anyone says other than Fauci? https://t.co/sAhBJgLUes — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) March 27, 2020

As we know Trump has said they are taking steps to “open up” the country.



If people did, the reason will be because of the number one risk factor: age? No. Pre-existing illness? No.



Number one risk factor right now is no access to an ICU bed or ventilator. /17 — Andy Slavitt @ 🏡 (@ASlavitt) March 25, 2020

People are dead and dying because the response to COVID19 was bungled by @realDonaldTrump who dismantled the pandemic response team. He is killing people by negligence and neglect. He’s killing them with tweets. https://t.co/aV7VomZwmv — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) March 27, 2020

Around the country, nurses who are fighting the coronavirus epidemic—with little protective gear and at great risk to themselves—are being booted from their homes by property owners who fear they may bring the virus home with them https://t.co/91cuZ2lhOT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 26, 2020

Teen Who Died of Covid-19 Was Denied Treatment Because He Didn't Have Health Insurance https://t.co/bNlmUluXxZ via @@gizmodo — Brian Sonenstein (@bsonenstein) March 27, 2020

Boris Johnson tests positive for Coronavirus. This was him talking not too long ago. pic.twitter.com/AGGxasCa54 — Mike Boateng (@MichaelBoateng_) March 27, 2020



DEPT. OF 'WE CAN BE HEROES'

This is the face of someone who just spent 9 hours in personal protective equipment moving critically ill Covid19 patients around London.



I feel broken - and we are only at the start. I am begging people, please please do social distancing and self isolation #covid19 pic.twitter.com/hs0RQdvsn3 — Natalie Silvey (Stay at home - save lives) (@silv24) March 21, 2020

Jurgen Klopp got emotional over the real heroes 👏 pic.twitter.com/0sT3tc4c82 — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 27, 2020

Being thanked by heroes @LakeridgeHealth is a great way to start the day. We were happy to donate the masks and we can’t thank you enough for all that you’re doing. Together, we will #PowerON. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QwSrLNZu7s — Ontario Power Gen (@opg) March 27, 2020

Don’t forget to pray for the heroes who run toward humans suffering from #coronavirus Thank you to ALL medical professionals who are saving lives while endangering their own. #CaronavirusPandemic #heroes #FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/cdLertEr10 — lisa S Marie (@frequentbuyer1) March 27, 2020

Harsh language, but please listen to the heart and the tragic story that this nurse in #Michigan is trying to tell us all. Our nurses, doctors, first responders are heroes, but they are overwhelmed in many places now. Let’s don’t make their jobs harder.



Thanks to all the folks who are really #essential to keeping our society #TogetherApart in the era of #COVID19. #heroesneedmasks pic.twitter.com/LQ38P941Vm — Dana Philipps (@dphilz) March 22, 2020

Taking 4,000 N95 masks to hospitals in DC area! We ordered these previously for @WCKitchen work feeding the cruise ships....Our government must make sure all healthcare workers have the PPE they need! In meantime, we will help however we can.... #ChefsForAmerica #PPENow pic.twitter.com/HhNX1k9MoK — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) March 23, 2020

All of the doctors and nurses I know are so scared right now. I think it’s important for ppl to understand that. They are heroes, and they are also people scared for their lives bc they don’t have the equipment they need. It’s not enough to clap for them, we have to protect them. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) March 27, 2020

Cuban doctors arriving into Italy to support the fight against Covid-19. Throughout most pandemics of the 21st century Cuban doctors have been at the forefront of the medical response, no matter what the country. pic.twitter.com/DxiVLWMeIT — Frankie Leach (@francesleach_) March 22, 2020

Multiple nurses described potential landlords backing out of rental agreements, Airbnb hosts denying their requests, and current proprietors turning them out on the street https://t.co/91cuZ2lhOT — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 26, 2020

#heroesneedmasks #COVID2019 #Quarantine To all those real heroes, risking their lives to help and save us all. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/KoOL1Yn7yd — Soly 🧜🏽‍♀️🌞 (@siren0fthesun) March 26, 2020

Thank you #NHSHeroes. You are our true #Heroes.#WeLoveYouNHS pic.twitter.com/M5ADLzvVSz — Kishan Devani BEM, FRSA (@Kishan_Devani) March 26, 2020

Let’s never, ever forget who the real heroes of this country are. It’s not bankers or multimillionaires, it’s the porters, cleaners, nurses, carers. These are the people who are getting a nation through a crisis, helping us when we’re at our most vulnerable. #clapforourcarers 💙 pic.twitter.com/5DqzTLjRAN — Liam Beattie (@Liam_Beattie) March 26, 2020

Say prayers for my sister the hero nurse. ❤️🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/91JNiQnDH3 — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) March 25, 2020

Nurses have been the pillar of strength supporting doctors and working tirelessly to keep the patients safe. Every day they carry on with their duties round the clock without thinking of themselves. I thank them for their selfless service to the nation. #Heroes #ClapForOurCarers pic.twitter.com/kg8D2qWUmC — 🙏 राम राम, घर में रहों 🙏 (@Harshupandya) March 27, 2020

Dedicating this artwork to our real heroes — frontliners, health workers, nurses, doctors, security guards, researchers, and local workers who have selflessly served their countries during these dark times.



We salute you and we thank you. 🙏🏼❤️ pic.twitter.com/YZBZXRrVyS — andré manguba (@heyheyandre_art) March 20, 2020

Remember to thank the heroes who are serving so selflessly right now - from doctors & nurses to grocery store staff and delivery people. I play an action hero in the movies - they are the real action heroes. pic.twitter.com/GkXpdLOrJs — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 19, 2020

#Iranian nurses working so hard, they're not even getting time to sleep - Absolute heroes; may Allah bless them! The good people of the world will make it through these trying times Inshallah #IranFightsCorona #coronavirus #COVID2019 #COVIDー19 #CoronaVillains pic.twitter.com/pkuuH3h4Z7 — Muzaffer Hyder (@Muzaffer_Hyder) March 26, 2020

Stay home. Don't add to their heartbreaking workloads if you don't have to. Have a good weekend!