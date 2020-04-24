Politics
Friday News Dump: 'Some' Experts Think It's Not Dangerous, And Other News

The New York Times takes both-siderism to new depths.
By Susie Madrak

In a record low for access journalism, the New York Times implies that "some" experts DON'T BELIEVE INJECTING DISINFECTANTS IS DANGEROUS. Dear sweet Baby Jesus. And CNN follows in their footsteps:

DEPARTMENT OF DEAR GOD, WE JUST NEED SOMETHING TO MAKE US SMILE

Have a nice weekend, and don't forget to keep washing your hands!

