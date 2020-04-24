Friday News Dump: 'Some' Experts Think It's Not Dangerous, And Other News

But what’s the deal with those other experts? pic.twitter.com/UIYteSotbU

In a record low for access journalism, the New York Times implies that "some" experts DON'T BELIEVE INJECTING DISINFECTANTS IS DANGEROUS. Dear sweet Baby Jesus. And CNN follows in their footsteps:

At a White House briefing, President Trump theorized — dangerously, in the view of some experts — about the powers of sunlight, ultraviolet light and household disinfectants to kill the coronavirus https://t.co/cm6fyxqQ0O — The New York Times (@nytimes) April 24, 2020

What. the fuck. IS WRONG WITH YOU. — Rebecca Schoenkopf, Wonkette Editrix, King Of You (@commiegirl1) April 24, 2020

But how many times has the @nytimes had to do this over the past three years? Dozens? Hundreds?



There's something deeply broken in that institution. pic.twitter.com/SiK82g3EMI — Joshua Holland 🔥 (@JoshuaHol) April 24, 2020

On Zoom, I was telling a MAGA how *Biden* suggested injecting disinfectant into our bodies & how bummed I was he would say that.



He went on to say how Biden is an idiot w dementia.



Then I went in for the kill & said it was trump who actually said it! It was glorious! 💅🏼 — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) April 24, 2020

How to medical pic.twitter.com/0EDqJcy38p — Sarah Cooper (@sarahcpr) April 24, 2020

“President Trump theorized - dangerously, in the view of some experts- about how sticking dynamite up your ass and lighting the fuse will kill the coronavirus.” https://t.co/kkIbDPumWj — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) April 24, 2020

Only in the MAGA world would this need to be said.

Lysol maker: Please don't drink our cleaning products. https://t.co/9mEBhbrCVb — Shelly Splainin’ (@sheLLbeLL_xo) April 24, 2020

UV light? Injecting disinfectant?



Here’s an idea, Mr. President: more tests. Now. And protective equipment for actual medical professionals. https://t.co/Zv4Mfs2Z4a — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

1 in 5 New Yorkers May Have Had #Covid19, Antibody Tests Suggest https://t.co/r7R7XGOluc — Victoria Brownworth ☣ #QuarantineSavesLives (@VABVOX) April 24, 2020

REVEALED: Trump owes tens of millions of dollars to a state-owned Chinese bankhttps://t.co/j9WvsRxK7x — Raw Story (@RawStory) April 24, 2020

“Epidemiologists say that if the US shutdown had taken place two weeks earlier, 90 per cent of the deaths would have been prevented” https://t.co/eeP7gwhgtT — Alexis Goldstein 🏳️‍🌈 (@alexisgoldstein) April 24, 2020

BREAKING: Big scoop from @KatherineEban featuring Trump admin emails pushing to "flood NY and NJ" with chloroquine, to the horror of some career health officials https://t.co/wwFbGGyRKW — Mike Hogan (@mike_hogan) April 24, 2020

"Of course, McConnell has an agenda here: He’s hoping to use the pandemic to force afflicted states to shrink their governments," writes @PaulKrugman https://t.co/8dZ0CUc23S — New York Times Opinion (@nytopinion) April 24, 2020

Start with indicting people with off-shore tax hiding accts. What Time Is the Reckoning? https://t.co/FjG5et2FYL via @@gizmodo — John Starbuck (@JCStarbuck3) April 24, 2020

On today's to-do list: inventory the household pharmacy. pic.twitter.com/t8OZqhWA50 — Gary Legum (@GaryLegum) April 24, 2020

Space: NASA chief to space fans: Don't travel to Florida to watch SpaceX's 1st astronaut launch https://t.co/Vd87di6xIE pic.twitter.com/RMLCmjKcqk — UFO Sightings & News (@UFOnetwork_) April 24, 2020

If I were a liberal billionaire I would buy up ad time in every state where there is a Republican Senate incumbent running for reelection and remind viewers that they could have removed this president, chose not to, and these are the consequences. — b-boy bouiebaisse (@jbouie) April 23, 2020

WOW >> Trump’s praise of China is starting to make sense...



Politico has learned Trump is *tens of millions* in debt to the state-owned Bank of China. https://t.co/LN7xAeM2O7 — Jack Miller (@politicalmiller) April 24, 2020

I tried to warn you guys about this like three weeks ago https://t.co/bzFBx6yepU — Jake Bittle (@jake_bittle) April 24, 2020

"We Were So Young and Naive. And We Got Things Done” Reflections from the first Earth Day, 50 years ago by our science writer Kevin Krajick.https://t.co/qhCtqPPgu2 pic.twitter.com/UFHDCTuOvr — Earth Institute (@earthinstitute) April 23, 2020

Four-month-old daughter of NYC firefighter dies of coronavirus, family says https://t.co/d01NJXyDM2 pic.twitter.com/boUf0Up7PW — The Hill (@thehill) April 24, 2020

Video shows the hot-footed hog, which went wandering around Stamford, sent officers running in circles as they huffed and puffed for 45 minutes trying to chase down the wayward animal.https://t.co/F9GOVSjNvd — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 24, 2020

Bill Gates on coronavirus treatments: “None of the trials have had that kind of amazing result where you stop it early and you go, 'we have to get this out.’”https://t.co/Zz9jOwEbHh — MSNBC (@MSNBC) April 24, 2020

INBOX: @joniernst calls for local news, TV and radio to be included in Paycheck Protection Program. The letter mentions "hurdles in accessing support" for larger chains whose staffing across the network exceeds the 500 staffing limit--namely yours truly and the @DMRegister. — Zachary Oren Smith (@ZacharyOS) April 24, 2020

Three nurses showed up to counter-protest the Arizona “liberate” rally.



They stood silently.



And the “liberate” crowd didn’t leave them alone. They stood in their faces and berated them.



These women are heroes, and deserve so much better.

pic.twitter.com/h3NrLfvN13 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) April 21, 2020



DEPARTMENT OF DEAR GOD, WE JUST NEED SOMETHING TO MAKE US SMILE



Alicia Keys debuted her new song "Good Job" during a #CNNTownHall as a tribute to the unsung heroes of the coronavirus pandemic: Hospital workers, nurses, doctors, grocery store clerks, delivery workers, truck drivers and all who keep the world moving https://t.co/P6LEjSmOTB — CNN (@CNN) April 24, 2020

Kittens so cute, I'm SOLD pic.twitter.com/RBan3C8W6t — Cats Goofy (@CatsGoofy) April 24, 2020

94-yr-old widower's reaction to being given a pillow with his wife's face on it is priceless https://t.co/2lazNUPWiE thx @upworthy #spreadkindness — gscopehoward (@gigihow97) April 22, 2020

Yale's popular 'science of happiness' class is now available for free online.https://t.co/nywRwGHKTe pic.twitter.com/7M8927jwpn — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 17, 2020

self isolation wont be that bad if it looked like this pic.twitter.com/th3qpcnAqF — Kittens (@kittensfolder) April 22, 2020

This just makes my heart melt!!! We all need love during these uncertain times!!! Call your friends, family, and loved ones!! 💘❣️❤️💗💌



(link via @Upworthy) https://t.co/YMtCN1pdCH — Robert "Jack" Reynolds (@Jack_Reynolds05) April 23, 2020

Here's a basket of puppies to hopefully bring a little smile and kick-start that #FridayFeeling 🐕



We're still here to listen if you need to talk https://t.co/DzViLfe7of pic.twitter.com/G5iv0Itwln — Samaritans (@samaritans) April 24, 2020

I'm not crying about crabs, YOU ARE crying about crabs.

Via @Upworthy pic.twitter.com/dUcYwcdx4v — Houston Moms Blog (@HoustonMomsBlog) April 23, 2020

Facts about chickens

Chickens dream just like humans do (REM)

Chickens can distinguish between more than 100 faces of their own species

Chickens have full-colour vision

Hens defend their young

Science has proven chickens to be more intelligent than human toddlers #FeelGoodFriday pic.twitter.com/5lKdBmwUZW — MinoValleySanctuary (@MinoValleyFarm) April 24, 2020

Little kittens think that Raylan is their mother 😊



Sound on pic.twitter.com/nwoCrl2ucA — Buitengebieden (@BuitengebiedenB) April 24, 2020

Lauren Leander is a hero and everyone should know her name.https://t.co/2m0BRDOUlF pic.twitter.com/1MfDH8ITBI — Upworthy (@Upworthy) April 22, 2020

Toddler blames Batman for drawing on the mirror pic.twitter.com/5bJKVjMQz0 — The Sun (@TheSun) April 23, 2020

Have a nice weekend, and don't forget to keep washing your hands!