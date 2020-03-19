Honest Government Ad | Coronavirus: Flatten The Curve

Australia's The Juice Media (TJM) came out with this savage bit of satire on the internet recently. It's what we would see if our government was truthful.
https://www.thejuicemedia.com/honest-government-ad-coronavirus/
Australia's The Juice Media (TJM) came out with this savage bit of satire on the internet recently. It's what we would see if our government was truthful.
https://www.thejuicemedia.com/honest-government-ad-coronavirus/
For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!