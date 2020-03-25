How Are Your Right Wing Relatives Dealing With The Pandemic?

Like a lot of you out there, I've got loved ones that I've lost to Fox "news," and lots of people whom I care about and interact with in real life who are Republicans and Trump supporters. It's been something watching this administration's incompetence finally hit them squarely in the face and seeing their reaction to it.

For the most part, they're just scared. My retired friends who are all in the high risk category are terrified about even going to the grocery store and doing their best to keep themselves safe. Since the quarantines started, I personally haven't heard anyone downplaying the seriousness of the pandemic, even though a few of them were doing just that before the virus started to spread in the United States.

I tried to get through to my Republican father just how dangerous Fox has been with spreading outright lies about the pandemic and downplaying it, only to have him try to "both sides" me with how terrible he thinks all of the media is, and then resort to the "I don't want to argue with you about politics" line of defense to get out of talking about a subject he knows he can't defend.

I told him when they're putting people's lives at risk that I love it goes beyond politics, and that was the end of that conversation. I don't want to beat up on him too much on the topic, because he's having a rough enough time as it is. My mom has early onset Alzheimer's and has been in a nursing home for over five years, and now we can't visit her and check on her. My dad was normally there every day, twice a day to feed her and the separation is breaking his heart.

And while I've seen a few chinks in the armor from people who are finally growing weary of Trump and his lies, most of them are still circling the wagons and attacking -- you guessed it -- Democrats for the response to the pandemic.

Here's a small portion of what I've been unfortunate enough to have in my Facebook News Feed from people who are still firmly planted on Team Trump:

Demanding Pelosi resign:

Sharing articles like this one from the Moonie Times quoting Dr. Drew attacking the media:

Dr. Drew says press should be 'held accountable' for coronavirus panic: 'They are hurting people'

Asking how many people who hate Trump are going to cash their stimulus checks.

Asking who still wants to keep Republicans in power.

Calling Pelosi, Schiff and Nadler the "swamp" and encouraging people who don't live in their districts to vote them out of office:

And of course, promoting the lie that Pelosi held up coronavirus response funds over abortion:

Thankfully, I haven't seen a whole lot of likes on any of those posts, which wasn't the case not long ago. So maybe that's a good sign that some of his support is dwindling.

Who else out there is dealing with the constant stream of lies being put out by Trump and the right with the people you interact with in real life, and how are you coping with them?

Have you seen anyone finally break with Trump, or are they circling the wagons?

How are they reacting to the latest talking point from the right that the sick, vulnerable and the elderly should just die quickly and sacrifice themselves to the Wall Street gods, or are they largely just ignoring it?

Please share your personal stories in the comments section and I hope everyone is doing their best to stay safe during his crisis if they can.